Love Coffee? THIS is how you can add vitamins to your morning caffeine

Most of us cannot do without our morning cup of coffee, however while taking that hit of caffeine we tend to miss out on essential vitamins. Hence, here's how you can add vitamins to your morning coffee.

When it comes to starting your morning on a good note, we all prefer having at least one cup of coffee. Coffee not only boosts our energy, but caffeine also gives the body and brain the much-needed kick to start the day. However, when we consume coffee you get the much-needed rush, but you miss out on all those vitamins and minerals you should be taking in every day for a healthier living.

Vitamins and minerals are equally important, like coffee and help you start your day on a healthy note. Hence, here's how you can add these natural vitamin based products to your coffee instead of popping some vitamin pills daily. From boosting your mood, improving heart health, aiding weight loss and waking you up, there are benefits aplenty. Read below to find out how adding these natural ingredients like turmeric, ginger, cinnamon can not only add a flavour to your coffee but also make it nutritious and healthy.

Here are some essential ingredients that you must consider adding to your coffee.

Cinnamon:

If you want to make your coffee a bit sweet, but want to avoid sugar by all means, then adding a dash of cinnamon is a good option. It not only acts as a natural sweetener but also contains chemicals like cinnamaldehyde- which when comes in contact with cells, boosts the metabolism rate. It has antioxidants, traces of vitamins B, K, beta-carotene and lycopene as well.

Ginger:

Ginger is not only known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties, but it also acts as a great immunity booster. Apart from boosting the immunity, ginger is used for treating muscle tension, nausea, bloating, aid digestion and lower cholesterol and fight diabetes levels. To obtain its maximum benefits, add dry ginger powder to coffee.

Turmeric:

Turmeric is not only good in milk and curries, but it acts as a great addition to the coffee too. Turmeric has traditionally been used to boost immunity, heal wounds and boost antioxidants in the body. Adding a pinch of the powder can prove to be very helpful.

Coconut oil and ghee:

Both coconut oil and ghee work wonder for the body, hence you must consider adding them to your coffee. They can suppress the production of the hunger hormone, slow down digestion and make you eat less. While coconut oil weighs super high on vitamin E, ghee has vitamins like A, D, E and K. It also has Omega 3 and Omega 9 fatty acids.

Cardamom:

Cardamom, which is known as Elaichi, not only goes well with your chai, but it also goes well with coffee. It contains anti-microbial properties, boosts flavour, essential minerals and even cancer-fighting compounds. It is rich in fibre, which can help regulate your digestive system.

