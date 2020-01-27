Love Dosa? HERE's how it is good for people on weight loss

Do you love hit pipping dosa and South Indian cuisine in general? If yes, then here's a good news for you. Read below to find out how dosa can help you with weight loss and is a great food option for weight watchers.

When it comes to weight loss, all of us try to eat something healthy and tasty to maintain our calorie limit. Right from eating scrambled egg white to oats, we try to maintain a healthy diet. But sometimes, the food items are not that tasty and hence we end up cheating. If you are on a weight loss, we are sure you know the importance of a healthy yet tasty meal. And one such dish that's healthy and tasty at the same time is dosa.

Plain dosa is considered to be very healthy as there's no stuffing and is a plain pancake. However, dosa made with oats and other healthy grains is low on carbs and good for a weight loss diet. So, if you want to lose weight in a healthy and tasty way, then consider adding dosa to your diet.

Here's why you should consider adding dosa to your weight loss diet:

Dosa is a perfect breakfast dish since the batter is mostly made with urad dal and rice, which are good for the body. Dosa is rich in healthy carbs and proteins, which makes it a perfect breakfast option for weight-watchers. It is nutritious and filling at the same time. Apart from making it the traditional way, you can also make dosa from rava and oats.

Dosa is prepared with natural ingredients and the most important step while preparing dosa is fermenting the batter for at least 7 hours. It has plant-based proteins, which are good for health and due to the process of fermentation involved, it's also easy to digest this dish.

Dosa is not a delicious and balanced dish, but it's also low in calories. It is prepared in a non-stick base with very less oil or ghee, which makes it even more healthy. If you are one weight loss programme, then this can be your go-to dish, since it has lesser calories and tastes great too.

The ingredients that we use to make dosa contain calcium and iron and hence that's great to maintain bone health. It helps the body in developing stronger bones and increases circulation of oxygen, and gives the body ample energy to stay healthy and fit.

Last but not the least, it can be eaten plain or with mint chutney, dosa also helps you stay full for longer and keeps hunger pangs at bay.

