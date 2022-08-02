Low-calorie yet luscious home-made Chaat recipes that you must try

Decadent and mixed with the blend of chutneys- the aroma and the taste of the Chaat can make anyone go crazy. This lip-smacking snack is almost everyone’s favourite and is prepared with an amalgamation of rustic local flavours. While the word chaat is associated with spice, zesty and everything indulgence, what if we tell you that you can convert this into healthy snacking by just twisting your ingredients? Well, yes, chaat can be wholesome too if you swap some fried ingredients for protein and fibre-rich ones. Here we bring you a list of healthy chaat recipes that you can prepare in the comfort of your home and make a sumptuous addition to your weight loss diet plan.

Smokey sweet potato chaat

This flavourful, tangy and aromatic sweet potato chaat will definitely tantalise your taste buds like nothing else. Mixed with the goodness of pineapple, cottage cheese and bell peppers, its quick prep and smoky taste is surely a pleaser.

Ingredients required

1 tablespoon anardana

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

Salt and black salt as per the taste

1 teaspoon vinegar

Mustard oil

1 apple, sliced

1 cup pineapple, sliced

1 cup sweet potato, sliced

½ cup red/yellow bell pepper, sliced

2 pieces of paneer

Method

Take a vessel and boil water in it.

Now, boil all the vegetables in it until cooked firmly. Make sure it does not squish.

Take a skewer and arrange all the ingredients in it and roast for 3 minutes in a preheated oven.

Once done, sprinkle anardana, red chilli powder, salt, and black salt vinegar along with some mustard oil and mix it well.

Serve by sprinkling the crumbled paneer.

Spicy Makhana Bhel

Makhana is high in antioxidants and nutrients like protein and fibre and that is why it has gained a good rep in healthy snacking. This tangy, sweet and spicy bhel is also enriched with other health-benefitting nutrients which makes it a must-try.

Ingredients required

1 bowl of roasted Foxnuts

½ cup boiled potatoes, diced

½ cup roasted peanuts

2 green chillies, chopped

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt as per the taste

Black pepper powder as per the taste

2 teaspoon coriander leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon roasted jeera powder

½ cup pomegranate seeds

Method

Take a bowl and mix potatoes, green chillies, chopped coriander, jeera powder, black pepper, salt and lemon juice all together.

Add makhana and peanuts and stir well.

Serve with the topping of pomegranate seeds.

Sweet corn masala chaat

Sweet corns are enriched in fibre, Vitamin C and multiple nutrients which aid in digestion while providing a boost to the immune system. You should definitely toss this nourishing and refreshing corn salad at home.

Ingredients required

1 cup sweet corn kernels, boiled

½ cup cucumber, diced

½ cup tomatoes, chopped

¼ cup bell pepper, chopped

¼ onion, chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

1 teaspoon mint chutney

Salt and pepper as per the taste

2 tablespoon coriander leaves, chopped

Lemon juice to taste

Method

Take a large bowl and add sweet corn, cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, onion and corns

Now, add the chilli, chutney, salt, lemon juice, pepper and coriander leaves together.

Serve.

Sprouted bean chaat

Beans come in varied varieties and are a great source of multiple nutrients including protein, fibre, iron, calcium and magnesium. If you are craving a healthy yet super filling snack then this recipe is filled with the nourishment of lentils and beans that will make you go wow.

Ingredients required

1 cup Kala chana, sprouted

1 cup soya beans, boiled

1 cup moong daal, sprouted

1 cup kidney beans, sprouted

1 cup paneer

2 tablespoon coriander leaves, chopped

1-2 green chillies, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 cup tomato, chopped

Salt and pepper as per the taste

2 teaspoon chaat masala

Lemon juice to taste

Method

Take a bowl and mix all ingredients together.

Serve with the topping of coriander leaves.

