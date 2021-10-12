Maintain a healthy and a peaceful lifestyle with these soothing herbal teas

With a little change in lifestyle and a cup of herbal tea everyday, one can actually observe a difference in their body. Given the lifestyle of urban people these days, herbal tea is a boon as it provides specific benefits including digestion, detoxification and weight loss. It not only makes your body healthy but also refreshes the mind.

Danta Herbs Unique Assam Black Tea

This tea is a classic Assam, featuring tippy leaves with golden tips. It is medium bodied with a malty flavor that is accompanied with an aroma that is pronounced with notes of rose and nuts. It will revive and flush out all the toxic materials and free your body and mind and make you feel refreshed over again. Each danta tea is handpicked and will give you and your body a unique experience like never before.

Price: Rs.299

Premiers Rosehip & Hibiscus Herbal Tea

The tea plant is the first in all of South-Asia that is specifically developed for the most efficient processing and cleaning of the impurities present in teas that are inconceivable to the human eye, giving our consumers the purest cup of tea. This herbal tea is a blend of the rosehip and hibiscus herbs. A floral Infusion that has zero caffeine content. A tea that is said to have numerous health benefits. A tea that has a crimson red liquor with the soothing aroma of Rosehip and the naturally sweet taste of Hibiscus. This tea would leave anyone wanting for more.

Price: Rs.225

Danta Herbs Turmeric Ginger Herbal Tea

This Indian herb tisane tea is a perfect healthy herbal refreshment for your body. It is a sweet spicy one that is reminiscent of earthy and natural notes and ends with a refreshing taste. It can help relieve pains, muscle spasms, aid digestion and improve gut health. It can also help reduce bad breath, can improve concentration, and has antioxidant properties.

Price: Rs.299

Chaayos Green Tea Bags - Tulsi Cardamom

This tea is made with fresh green tea leaves sourced from Darjeeling, India. This green tea is rolled to get the maximum leaf size, creating a great tasting infusion. Made with the goodness of Tulsi sourced from Uttar Pradesh, this green tea not only enhances overall immunity but can also prove to be a great remedy for cold. Green tea and cardamom are rich in antioxidants and are known to support weight loss, detox, and improved brain function while cardamom helps with proper digestion.

Price: Rs.279

Danta Herbs Mint Candy Green Tea

A divine blend of peppermint, spearmint, and green tea, this delectable blend is brightly sweet, fresh, and welcoming. With the burst of myriad different flavors waiting to assail your taste buds, it is fragrant yet restrained, warm and warming. Resembling pepper candy, only smoother on the tongue, the tea is a mouthful yet deliciously refreshing. This chai tea blend can help relieve pains, muscle spasms, aid digestion and improve gut health. It can also help reduce bad breath, can improve concentration, and has antioxidant properties.

Price: Rs.261

Ausum Tea Organic Lavender and Rose

The soothing notes of lavender flowers provide a much needed calm, helping you ease into sleep mode naturally. Enter a relaxed state of body and mind with this mood balancing cup of tea. Rose is rich in Polyphenols which are known for their phenomenal health benefits. This blend will give your hair and skin a boost with its Vitamin C and natural antioxidants.

Price: Rs.278

Danta Herbs Defend & Protect Wellness Tea

This brew can activate your body’s capacity to fight against sickness. Our body’s inherent protection mechanism can be given a boost through the antibacterial properties of moringa, and immune boosting effects of licorice amongst other herbs and spices.This chai tea blend can help relieve pains, muscle spasms, aid digestion and improve gut health. It can also help reduce bad breath, can improve concentration, and has antioxidant properties.

Price: Rs.449

