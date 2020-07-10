Malaika Arora to Anushka Sharma: THESE are the Bollywood celebs' immunity boosting tips

Bollywood celebs have been taking to their social media handles to share their immunity booster recipes and tips for better health. Read on to know more.

Better immunity is of paramount importance, especially now amid Coronavirus Pandemic. For the unversed, immune system is our body's natural defense mechanism and it helps our body to fight off illness-creating pathogens. Several lifestyle and dietary changes can help to strengthen your immune system. Some of the common ways to boost immunity are better sleep, reduction in sugar intake, hydration, stress-management, regular exercise regime, addition of nutrient-rich foods and supplements in diet among others.

Many doctors and health experts including the Ministry of AYUSH had laid out several tips and important notes on how one can naturally boost immunity by adding certain superfoods to the daily diet. One of the most common tips is the addition of turmeric to daily diet to fight off unwanted viruses and bacteria. Several Bollywood celebs who are fit as a fiddle too shared their immunity-boosting tips and recipes. Today we have compiled tips and recipes as shared by Bollywood actors.

1. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora who is one of the fittest celebs shared her immunity-booster recipe on Instagram. In the recipe video, Malaika blended together some Indian gooseberries, turmeric, black peppercorns, ginger root and apple cider vinegar. In the caption, she wrote how the same is an age-old traditional tried and tested homemade immunity booster. She also added that people, instead of relying on commercial boosters, should stick to this homemade, and organic recipe.

2. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and hubby Virat Kohli keep their body alkaline for better immunity. They have been having a lot of haldi in the morning. They also have haldi, ginger and Kali mirch based chai (tea). They also make sure that they drink a lot of water, lemon water and alkaline water.

3. Sonali Bendre

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre had shared tips for a sturdy immunity. She had revealed how she has been following the same for the last two years after she was diagnosed with cancer. She shared her healthy smoothie recipe. The smoothie included food items such as spinach, walnut, carrot, amla, fresh turmeric, ginger, apricot, blueberries, cranberries, almond, cinnamon and apple. She also follows inhalation and drinks a glass of hot water.

4. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha shared an immunity booster powder recipe on her IG. She wrote, "Have 1 tsp of this powder with hot water... or add to your dal every day. It’s simple #immunitybooster #loveyourself #loveall #wecandothis." The ingredients she uses are Turmeric, jeera, dhania, saunf, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon and cardamom. Check out the recipe right below.







5. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet swears by a concoction that was shared to her by her friend and nutritionist, Rashi Chowdhary. As per the recipe, add a pinch of ginger, pepper, turmeric, cinnamon and cloves to 500 ml water. Let it boil till it becomes half. And later, add organic honey if you like.

6. Kareena Kapoor

Thanks to Instagram, we learned that Kareena relies on spinach and doodhi (bottle gourd) soups for better health. Both the soups are loaded with the goodness of several vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Spinach is packed with iron, folate, calcium, magnesium, potassium while bottle gourd is a powerhouse of minerals like zinc, thiamine, iron, magnesium and manganese among others.

