Malaika Arora drinks THIS concoction for better digestion and gut health

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share a health tip with her fans and followers that she has been following for many years.

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest celebs out there. She makes sure to follow a healthy diet and workout routine. The Instagram posts of the fitness freak keep serving us daily health inspiration. If you are following her on IG then you must have noticed that she keeps sharing health tips and tricks with her fans and followers. Arora has started a series called #MalaikasTrickOrTip. She recently shared about her home-made immunity booster tip.

And yesterday she posted about a concoction that has been drinking to keep her gut health healthy. In the video, Malaika talks about how many of us feel uneasy and suffer heartburn after a heavy meal or when we eat something that does not go well with the system. She said one can keep their digestive woes at bay and have better health by drinking a simple concoction. She also revealed how she has been drinking the same every morning for the past several years.

How to prepare the drink?

She added that to prepare the drink, one has to add a spoonful of cumin seeds and fenugreek seeds in a glass jar and let the seeds get soaked overnight. In the morning, one has to just strain out all the seeds and drink this as first thing in the morning. She added how it's extremely good for digestion and easy to do.

She captioned the video as, "These are the magic seeds sitting right in your kitchen. You just need to unlock their magic and see the difference yourself. Fenugreek seeds (methi daana) and cumin seeds (jeera) have amazing health benefits and gut-healing properties. Soaked in water overnight and drinking it in the morning helps in flushing out the harmful toxins from your body and it helps in improving your bowel movement."

"It also helps you fight against digestive problems. Methi seeds are a great remedy for diabetics as well. #HomeRemedies #MalaikasTrickOrTip #LoveYourGut #MalaikasNuskha #HomeMadeWithLove." Check out the video right here.

The best part of the concoction is that these two seeds easily available in our kitchen pantry and they provide several health benefits aside from better gut health.

Health benefits of cumin and fenugreek seeds:

Talking about fenugreek seeds aka methi seeds, the same helps to prevent constipation and stomach ulcer. Digestive problems such as stomach inflammation (gastritis), indigestion, stomach pain, heartburn, acid reflux and loss of appetite can also be taken care of.

The fibre and antioxidant content help to remove the harmful toxins and improve digestion. It is a natural digestive and the lubricating properties help soothe your stomach and intestines. Aside from better gut, they are also helping to lower cholesterol, control diabetes and good for anemics.

Coming to cumin seeds, one of the most common traditional uses of jeera is for indigestion. The seeds increase the activity of digestive enzymes and also speed up digestion. It is also helpful for people with diabetes, cholesterol and weight issues.

What are your views on the same? Are you planning to start this drink? Let us know in the comment section below.

Share your comment ×