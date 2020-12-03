Malaria Transmission Cycle: How malaria is caused and the symptoms of this disease

Malaria is caused by the transmission of the parasite to humans by an infected mosquito bite. It causes a high fever and shaking chills but can also be fatal during serious conditions. So, here are the causes and symptoms of this disease that you should know.

Malaria is caused by a parasite which is transmitted through an infected mosquito to humans. People infected with malaria parasite generally have a high fever with shaking chills. It is one of the most common diseases that affect many people in different parts of the world.

Health officials always try their best to reduce the rate of this disease by destroying the sources of malaria-infected mosquitos. Different campaigns are also organised to make people aware of the disease and keep their surroundings clean as much as possible. So, here are the prime causes of malaria.

Causes and symptoms of malaria:

Causes of malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite which is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. How does this happen:

1.First, a mosquito becomes infected by feeding on a person who has got malaria.

2.Now, if this mosquito bites any other person, then it will transmit the parasite and that person will get infected with the disease.

3.Then this parasite enters the body and directly goes to the liver where it can live for a long time.

4.Now, if another uninfected mosquito bites that infected person, then it will also get that parasite and spread amongst other people.

This is how the entire malaria transmission cycle works and the disease gets spread.

Some other ways of transmission

Apart from the cycle, it can also be transmitted in other ways like:

1.From a pregnant woman to an unborn baby.

2.By blood transfusions.

3.By sharing used injections where the needles have already been injected.

Symptoms of malaria

The common symptoms are:

Headache.

Fever.

Chills.

Nausea and vomiting.

Fatigue.

Sweating.

Risk factors

Malaria deaths are caused by more serious conditions like:

Cerebral malaria.

Breathing problems.

Anaemia.

Organ failure.

Low blood sugar.

