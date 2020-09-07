Malnutrition: Know the signs, symptoms and causes of the condition

Malnutrition is a condition caused by having an inadequate diet or a problem absorbing nutrients from food. Read on to know its signs, symptoms of causes.

Malnutrition is a serious condition that affects kids and adults alike. It refers to getting too little or too much of certain nutrients, including stunted growth, eye problems, diabetes and heart disease. It affects millions of people worldwide. When the body is unable to break down and absorb the nutrients in the food properly, it increases the risk of malnutrition in people.

As mentioned, malnutrition is a result of nutrient deficiency or overconsumption. There are two types of malnutrition, including undernutrition and overnutrition. People who are undernourished do not get enough protein, calories or micronutrients. Those who consume too much protein, calories or fat, are victims of overnutrition. Now that the difference between these two is clear, let’s check out what is it that causes these conditions and the symptoms.

Symptoms and causes of malnutrition.

Signs of undernutrition

- Sudden weight loss

- Fat and muscle loos

- Sunken eyes

- Dry skin and hair

- Irritability

- Not able to concentrate

- Lethargy

- Delayed wound healing

- Swollen stomach

Signs of overnutrition

- Being overweight or obese

- Low levels of vitamins such as vitamin A and E, and minerals

Causes of malnutrition

Malnutrition can be a result of many factors, including environmental, economic and medical conditions. Some of the common causes of malnutrition include:

1. Lack of access to sufficient and affordable food in both developing and developed countries.

2. Digestive issues such as Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, and bacterial overgrowth in the intestines can cause malnutrition.

3. Drinking too much alcohol can lead to inadequate intake of protein, calories and micronutrients.

4. A study published in the National Institutes of Health has found that mental health conditions such as depression can increase the risk of malnutrition in people.

5. Studies have also found that having poor mobility and lack of muscle strength can also elevate the risk of malnutrition. However, more research is needed on the same.

