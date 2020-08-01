Mantra Meditation: Here’s everything you need to know about the healing technique

Want to feel more connected to the environment and feel less stressed? Mantra meditation might help. Read on to know more.

In the hustle and bustle of life, we often forget to take care of ourselves. Gradually, our work overshadows other things in life and we become unaware of what goes inside our mind and around us. Happiness takes a back seat, while stress and mental chatter accumulate in our mind that makes us feel upset, worn out and even depressed. But the good news is that it can all be cured by meditating.

Meditation is a mindful practice of finding peace within oneself. It allows you to find a way to spiritual growth and take control of your emotions. One such practice is Mantra meditation. It is a type of meditation that helps you get in tune with the environment. It makes you more aware of your surroundings that helps you overcome stress and other problems.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mantra meditation.

What is Mantra Meditation?

A mantra is a word or phrase that is repeated while meditating. Most techniques have use two components, including mindfulness meditation and mantra recitation. Focusing on the mantra will help you take your mind off the chaos and calm your monkey mind. The idea is that every sound and vibration you hear has a quality to it, which produces different states of mind and consciousness. It can help you create profound changes in your body and psyche, and produce altered states of consciousness.

Health benefits

1- It can help calm the mind and heart rate, which can help lower blood pressure.

2- It increases patience and tolerance level, which in turn, can help reduce anxiety.

3- It can help ease the symptoms of depression by reducing negative emotions and increase self-awareness.

4- It can also help to improve your sleeping patterns and get rid of insomnia.

5- It can provide relief from chronic pain and headaches.

6- It is also believed to alleviate the risk of health diseases as cardiovascular disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and cancer. However, there is more research required.

ALSO READ: Are you emotionally exhausted? Here’s how you can deal with it

Share your comment ×