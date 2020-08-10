Massage Health Benefits: Here’s what happens to your body when you regularly stimulate your ears

Massaging your ears regularly relaxes and soothes your body and mind relieving many health issues like fatigue, stress, migraine, insomnia and others. Learn how to do self-massage on your ears.

Due to the activities of daily life, work pressure, stress and anxiety, we tend to become tired as a result of which we may face several health issues like headache, drowsiness, fatigue, muscle pain and others. It’s not possible to go on a long vacay every time to soothe ourselves.

But a relaxing ear massage can reduce these problems. According to research, daily ear massage relaxes our body and reduces chronic lower back pain along with several other issues. Read below to know more.

Ear massage health benefits:

1-Pulling and rubbing different parts of your ear stimulate nerves and help the brain to release endorphins. This hormone helps us to soothe and reduce pain. It might also improve blood circulation in the body.

2.When you are stressful, restless, fatigued, then massaging your ear helps you ease the stress and make you feel good. Massage the gate points of your ear with gentle circular motions which are located at the upper portion of it that looks like a triangle shape.

3.Ear stimulation is highly beneficial for headache and migraine as well. You can try this along with some peppermint tea.

4.Ear massage relaxes our mind and body and hence it is helpful to reduce our sleep problems like insomnia. Massage your ear regularly right before going to bed.

5.Most of us need a hot cup of tea to get ourselves energised in the morning. But a gentle ear stimulation can really make you feel boosted increasing your energy level.

