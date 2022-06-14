MC Mary Kom suffers ACL tear; Here’s everything you need to know about the injury

Unfortunately, MC Mary Kom, the six-time world champion boxer, recently experienced anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage, necessitating reconstructive surgery. The veteran Indian boxer had prepared for the Commonwealth Games for a long time, but her bid to compete in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games was cut short when she was forced to withdraw midway through the selection trials due to a knee injury. The Manipuri had to be carried out of the arena, and her competitor, Nitu was crowned champion by RSCI (Referee Stops Contest due to injury).

Here's all you need to know about the ACL injury.

What is ACL?

An ACL injury is a tear or strain of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Your ACL is one of the most important ligaments in your knee, and a tear can be excruciatingly painful. ACL injuries are most typically seen in athletes. Sports that require a high level of physical activity frequently cause them.

What are the symptoms?

When they are injured, many people hear a popping sound in their knee. However, this does not happen to everyone. Pain, swelling, difficulty walking, and a reduced range of motion are some of the more prevalent symptoms. You may not experience pain if you have a mild injury. You may experience pain along the joint line of your knee. While you may be able to put pressure on your injured leg, you may realize that walking is more difficult than usual. If you injure your ACL, you will almost certainly be unable to bend and flex your knee as you typically would.

What causes ACL?

ACL injuries are more likely in those who participate in high-impact sports that require rapid turning and twisting, such as basketball, football, boxing, and soccer. Tears are more likely to occur when a person is sprinting and abruptly changes direction, twists or cuts, or hyperextends their knee coming down from a jump.

How is ACL treated?

Immediate first-aid treatment helps minimize discomfort and swelling after a knee injury. To feel better, rest properly, ice, and exercise compression and elevation. For the time being, the Olympic bronze medalist has also been advised to use ice application and knee support and has been prescribed medication, including pain relievers.

In the case of a severe injury, treatment for an ACL tear may involve rehabilitation followed by surgery. A lot of factors influence whether surgery is required to heal an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

To help prevent injury, one must remember to always wear suitable footwear and padding for your sport.

