Medical Marijuana: Researchers REVEAL the drug can be used to treat several medical conditions

Medical marijuana is the method of using marijuana plant or chemicals in it to treat numerous diseases or health conditions. The same recreational marijuana is used in this process but for medical purposes. The marijuana plant has more than 100 different chemicals, which are called cannabinoids. Each of the chemicals has a different effect on the body.

Medical marijuana for medical conditions

Medical marijuana is used to treat numerous medical conditions. They are given right below:

1- Alzheimer's disease.

2- Appetite loss.

3- Cancer.

4- Crohn's disease.

5- Eating disorders like anorexia.

6- Epilepsy.

7- Glaucoma.

8- Schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

9- Multiple sclerosis.

10- Muscle spasms.

11- Nausea.

12- Pain.

13- Wasting syndrome (cachexia).

How does it work on the conditions?

Medical marijuana with its cannabinoids is similar to the chemicals, which are needed in appetite, memory, movement and pain. So, according to the research, cannabinoids can help to reduce anxiety, inflammation, pain, control nausea and vomiting caused by cancer therapy, kill cancer cells, ease tight muscles, stimulate appetite, etc.

Is it helpful for seizure disorders?

Medical marijuana has been reported to gain a lot of popularity after it helped some children in controlling seizures. In studies, some people had a dramatic drop in seizures after taking this drug.

What are THC and CBD?

THC or tetrahydrocannabinol is a psychotic compound of marijuana, which is responsible for the 'high' that people feel. Dronabinol (Marinol) and nabilone (Cesamet) are the two man-made drugs, which have synthetic forms of THC. It is approved by FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and it helps for nausea and vomiting caused by receiving chemotherapy.

CBD or cannabidiol is another compound in marijuana that is considered to be responsible for the majority of the medical benefits. Epidiolex is a CBD oil extract that is undergoing clinical trials for epilepsy.

Medical marijuana for some common purpose

In a recent survey, it has been seen that people use marijuana for some common problems as follows:

1- Pain.

2- Anxiety.

3- Depression.

4- Muscle spasticity.

5- Inflammatory bowel diseases.

Side effects of medical marijuana

1- Dry mouth.

2- Fatigue.

3- Dizziness.

4- Paranoia.

5- Some psychoactive effects like mood changes and hallucinations.

Is it addictive? Most of the research suggested a very low risk of addiction and toxicity of medical marijuana if only taken as recommended in low therapeutic doses. But there has been concern about psychological dependence on medical marijuana. On the contrary, some research has suggested that CBD oil might be useful in treating marijuana addiction. Research on medical marijuana There are numerous studies are going on about medical marijuana. But research has been given limited access by FDA. Recently, research on the funded projects by National Institutes of Health showed that almost 165 studies on cannabis and 327 on marijuana have been done. The majority of these studies were survey-based on the usage pattern of the drugs. Some are also science-based studies investigating how the endocannabinoid system in the brain and immune system works. There are over 60 peer-reviewed research studies done on medicinal cannabis. 68 percent of these studies were beneficial; 8 percent were of no benefits. 23 percent were neutral. But most of this research proved to be promising on the used of CBD for neuroprotection.

