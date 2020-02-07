Mediterranean Diet: Here's how you can make it work for you

Mediterranean Diet is one of the most effective diet so far. It aids weight loss and is easy to follow too. If you are planning to try this diet, then here are some ways you can make it work.

When it comes to losing weight, there are multiple types of diet that we don't mind following. Right from Keto to Paleo, we don't mind experimenting with our diets. However, there are very few diets that work wonders for our bodies. And one such diet that's known to be the best diet of all time is the Mediterranean diet.



The best part of the Mediterranean diets is that they are not only effective in aiding weight-loss programs but also very tasty. It is a diet that comprises plant-based foods with healthy fats such as nuts, seeds, olive oil, whole grains, beans, fruits and vegetables largely. It is known as one of the richest diets in the world and can be customized as per your budget and requirement.

If you are planning to try this diet, then here's how you can make this diet work for you.



Mediterranean diet is all about eating natural wholesome food. Make sure to include more fruits and vegetables in your diet. Add at least 7 servings of fruits and vegetables daily. It is the most crucial aspect of the Mediterranean diet.

Stick to whole grains. One of the easiest ways to make the Mediterranean switch is by opting for whole-grain bread, cereal, and pasta.

Say yes to olive oil since it plays an essential role in the Mediterranean Diet. Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids considered to be a healthy dietary fat which is beneficial in comparison to saturated fats and trans fats.

Say no to red meat and yes to fish, since it is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, if you are not a vegetarian, add fish twice a week to your diet. Tuna, Salmon, Trout, Mackerel and Herring are good choices for your body and brain.



Make your food more flavourful by adding some herbs and spices, since they reduce the need for salt in dishes. Make use of them and spice up your meals without feeling guilty.

Read More