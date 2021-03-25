Mediterranean Diet: How would it be beneficial for elder people?

1.Load up fibre-rich foods such as vegetables, fruits, beans, nuts, etc. to aid in digestion and maintain regular bowel movements.

2.Replace unhealthy processed snacks with cashews, almonds, walnuts, etc. to satiate your cravings for long hours and maintain a healthy weight.

3.Use olive oil for seasoning dishes and cooking instead of butter or vegetable oil to reduce the risk of coronary heart diseases.

4.Consume white meat instead of red meat, burgers, sausages, or processed meat but keep the amount in moderation.

5.Eat seafood such as tuna, salmon, herring, sablefish, and sardine twice a week for improved heart and brain health.

6.Enjoy unprocessed dairy such as greek or plain yoghurt, natural cheese to get a rich amount of essential fats that maintain good skin and hair and reduces blood pressure.

Health benefits of the Mediterranean Diet

1.Nutrient-rich vegetables and fruits reduce the risk of developing muscle weakness and other signs of frailty.

2.Limited intake of refined and processed foods prevents cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

3.High levels of antioxidants in Mediterranean diets increase longevity and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s disease.

4.Rich in fibre, the Mediterranean diet regulates blood sugar levels and helps to maintain a healthy weight.

