Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: How bad breath is associated with our periods?

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Dr. Gunita Singh shared how oral health and our periods are connected. Here's how to take care of teeth and gums around and during menses.

We blame almost everything on our PMS, mood swings, an outburst of emotion, severe food cravings, bloated belly, weight gain, swelling in the body, and whatnot. But did you know that swelling of your gums along with bleeding and bad breath can also be associated with our periods? These are our raging hormones which are responsible for all these changes we have often felt swelling in our entire body before our periods so do or gums, puffy spongy sensitive gums. And this is due to the result of hormonal highs and low scans. This impacts your oral health big time. As per my knowledge, women maintain better dental health than men but they are at greater risk due to our hormones. And bad gums lead to BAD BREATH.

Our gingival tissues have lots of estrogen receptors that respond to hormone fluctuation. As a result, we might see major changes in the oral cavity in and around periods. Here is how you can best care for your gums before and after your cycle minimizing pain inflammation and discomfort. One should take better care of one’s oral health a week before periods. Although it is always better to follow this regime.

ALSO READ | Menstrual Hygiene Tips: THIS is how you can keep your intimate area clean during your periods

1. Brushing twice a day with the soft brush: Brushing regularly with proper technique that strokes from gum to teeth is the best solution to good oral hygiene and fresh breath.

2. Mouth rinsing: Rinsing your mouth after every meal with the mouth wash of your choice helps maintain oral hygiene better and keep all bacterias away swirling for 30 secs is a must.

3. Gum massages: Massage in a circular motion twice a day with oil of your choice.



4. Tongue cleaning: With glycerine and cotton helps get a pink lovely tongue that looks and feels better.

5. Peppermint Tea: Add peppermint tea to your tea regime. Not as an extra cup of tea though It makes you feel uplifted and helps get fresh breath and improve digestion.



6. Look after your digestive system: Increase roughage and water to your diet to keep the bowel healthy. This is one of the key factors in maintaining a healthy breath. Also if one can avoid food with a strong odor.

Hormonal changes never cause gum diseases. It is not a cause of any oral health issue it just worsens the underlying condition. The symptoms tend to worsen 4-5 days before the periods start this condition is called menstrual gingivitis. Also, I would like to add that if any dental treatment required related to gums or let's say even routine scaling is due it is better to do next week of periods. As a woman, I would suggest keeping these few days to pamper your self look after your self and stay happy.

ALSO READ | Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Importance and steps to follow for good menstrual hygiene during menses

BY DR. GUNITA SINGH, DIRECTOR, DENTEM

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×