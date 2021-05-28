Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021: 5 Common period myths debunked by gynaecologist

Many people believe that eating curd, pickles, etc. will stop the flow of blood during the period. This is incorrect, any form of food does not affect your periods. However, a certain type of food may help you feel relieved or agitated as they may increase or decrease your sugar levels which may also affect the hormone levels.

Myth 4: Do not exercise during menstruation as it increases the severeness of the cramps.

In reality, exercise can help alleviate the signs of premenstrual syndrome and dysmenorrhea and also ease out bloating. Exercise also leads to the release of serotonin which helps in making you feel happier.

Myth 5: You cannot continue with normal work routine during menstruation.

One must know that normal work patterns at the office and household do not affect the menstruation flow or pain. You can go on working as on other days even on a period. However, some women have very heavy flow or painful periods. These women would need to take it easy for one to two days.

