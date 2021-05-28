Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021: Gynaecologist shares 4 solutions to regularise your irregular periods

Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed on May 28 every year to raise awareness against menstrual hygiene management. So, Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, IVF Specialist and Director of Advance Fertility and Gynaecology Centre shares 4 solutions for your irregular periods.

Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated annually on 28th May to raise awareness against menstrual hygiene management. Some of the most common problems during the days of menstruation are painful cramping (Dysmenorrhea), heavy bleeding (Menorrhagia), and fatigue. However, in some females, there may be severe symptoms such as too light or heavy bleeding, irregular periods, or absence of a complete cycle, etc. Such issues indicate a need for intensive care and medication. Such symptoms indicate serious implications on your health such as hormonal imbalances, thyroid, fertility issues, PCOS, PCOD, etc. Hence, one must not ignore the symptoms and consult a doctor at the earliest. Hence, Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, IVF Specialist and Director of Advance Fertility and Gynaecology Centre gives some solutions for your irregular periods.

How to maintain a regular and healthy period/menstrual cycle?

Proper diagnosis and medications have proven helpful for many women across the globe to resolve their period problems. To get rid of irregular periods here are some things that you must do-

1.Check for conditions of polycystic ovary- One of the major reasons for irregular periods is PCOS. It is a “syndrome,” that has major changes on the ovaries and ovulation. The three main features of this condition are- cysts in the ovaries, increased levels of male hormones and irregular or skipped periods.

Common treatments for the condition include intake of Metformin (Glucophage, Fortamet) which is a drug generally used to treat type 2 diabetes. The same is also helpful in curing PCOS by increasing insulin levels. The fertility drug- Clomiphene (Clomid) can also help women with PCOS to get pregnant and control their irregular periods.

2.Thyroid issues- Hypothyroidism is a condition that can affect a woman's periods by setting off a surge of hormonal alterations that alters one’s reproductive system. It can also lead to “anovulation” which is a condition wherein the periods are completely stopped. Hence, it is important to check for your thyroid levels if you see irregularities in your periods. Cure for this includes the intake of a medication levothyroxine, which is a synthetic form of the thyroid hormones that the body is lacking.

3.POF- Premature ovarian failure (POF) is a term used for a condition wherein a woman usually aged under 40 years, presents with hypergonadotropic hypogonadism, amenorrhoea and infertility. The hormonal imbalances in the body lead to a state that is severe and needs immediate medical attention. The first indications of these hormonal imbalances are irregular periods. The cure is to start with a gluten free diet. Additionally, immunomodulation therapy has proven to be effective in such scenarios wherein high-dosage of corticosteroid and intravenous immunoglobulin treatment is given.

4.Eating habits- People suffering from irregular periods must eat food that has an anti-inflammatory response to their bodies. Food with high glycemic content can increase the levels of inflammatory chemicals in your body. Hence it is best to avoid sugar, refined carbohydrates and consume minimal dairy products. Omega-6, Vitamin A and Magnesium as alternative supplements can help improve irregular periods.

5.Yoga- It has been extremely effective in curing irregular periods and also regulates heavy blood flow. It helps reduce stress, cures abdominal disorders, relaxes your body, regulates every part of the body, improves the working of abdominal organs.

NOTE: It is important to note that menstrual irregularities and ailments must not be left unattended as these are an indication of unstable health. So, rush to your doctor when you see any irregularities.

