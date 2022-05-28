Menstrual Hygiene Day: 5 Must-do's to abide by to keep menstrual hygiene in check

World Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated on 28th May every year to generate consciousness about the safe and healthy menstruation practices while bursting the foams of taboo or myths around menstrual health and hygiene.

Menstruation is hands down, one of the most essential processes of a woman’s body which needs proper attention and special care to ensure healthy well-being. It’s not wrong to say that periods can be messy sometimes and therefore abiding by good hygiene practices is of utmost importance to decrease the risk of rashes, infections, diseases and even reproductive problems. While every woman deals with the pain, discomfort and sanitation-related to menses in her very own way, here are some basic do’s for good menstrual hygiene that you must definitely put up with.

Here’s how to take care of your intimate health when your Aunt Flo arrives.

Do change frequently

Make sure to frequently change your sanitary pad, tampons or menstrual cups after every 4 to 6 hours. Even if your flow is not too much, menstrual blood can get contaminated with the body’s native organisms, and therefore changing your pads or tampons at regular intervals is quite important. This also helps in keeping the skin rashes away. Staying in the same pad for a longer period of time can make you prone to varied skin infections, itching, irritation or even rashes.

Do wash your area properly

While you take care of the pads or tampons, don’t forget to pay heed to the cleansing of your vagina gently to keep the area and surrounding region happy. As per the experts, there is no special solution required to clean the vagina as it is a self-cleaning part. A regular water wash works best: This not only keeps your vagina clean and fresh but also saves you from any sort of infections.

Do clean appropriately

No matter what product you are using, be it a tampon, sanitary pad or menstrual cup- just make sure to clean it thoroughly to reduce the chances of getting vaginal infections. If you opt for disposables, don’t forget to check if the seal is intact and if you go ahead with the reusable ones, sterilise it every time before using.

Do prefer comfortability

While you are on your periods, try to wear cotton undies that are completely comfortable and clean. Tight, uncomfortable panties or those made other than cotton fabrics won’t allow your skin to breathe properly, leading you to a varied number of infections. Also, never prefer a wet panty as it can infect your genitals with bacteria or fungus.

Do pay heed to rashes

A lot of women use two pads simultaneously to control the heavy flow and to decrease the chances of staining. This can easily cut out the space for breathing and even tighten the vaginal area which can cause painful rashes and allergies while misbalancing the PH of the vagina. This way also increases the probability of getting fungal and bacterial infections.

