Mental Health: 7 signs that prove that your job could be causing depression

Work stress and depression are two different things but your job could be the one thing that could lead to depression. It's best to spot the sign and take steps to deal with it instead of ignoring it and staying miserable.

Your mental health plays a big role in your productivity. We spend most of our time at work and our work and mental health are interconnected. It's normal to have a bad day at work every now and then but when it goes from one odd bad day to bad days at a stretch, then there might be more to it. Feeling bad about or job or being stuck in a job that does not make you happy can take a toll on your mental health. It can make you feel miserable and you will go from smiling at work to dreading work. If you find it very difficult to get through your a full working day and you often end up in tears or on the verge of tears, you might have a big problem. If your workload, work stress and work environment makes you want to rip your head out, you might be getting depressed due to your job. Because we spend most of our time at work, it can be linked to poor mental health and sometimes even depression.

Here are signs that your job is causing depression.

1. It's normal to be exhausted every now and then having a tough time getting up in the morning but if that's how you feel every morning then you might have a problem. If you feel exhausted in the morning at the thought of heading to work this could be a big sign.

2. You constantly feel the need to respond to work emails and text all the time even though you don't want to it might be a sign that your job is making you miserable. A lot of companies expect the employes to be available on call, text and mail during non-working hours as well and this can impact your mental health.

3. Your work for the day is always planned and you've got so much work that it's impossible to take a break during your day. Some small breaks every now and then can work wonders for your mind and productivity.

4. If you despise spending time with your colleagues or feel too tired to even talk to them, it could be a sign that your work life is taking a toll on your mind and pushing you to the edge.

5. Talking about work makes your moody and irritable. You would do anything to get out of a conversation about work because it reminds you of work and stresses you out.

6. You constantly want to leave the job or feel that you aren't good enough and might be fired anytime. You feel or rather you know that your productivity has gone down. This is a sign that your work is causing depression.

7. You're always complaining about your work and you don't have anything positive to say about your work. You're always thinking negatively when it comes to your job.

