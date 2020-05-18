Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Demi Lovato to Adele; Hollywood celebs who struggled with mental illnesses

Mental illnesses can affect even the best of us. Here is a list of 8 Hollywood celebrities who have suffered from mental health disorders.

Mental health is a topic that has garnered much attention over the past few years. Mental Health Awareness Week is celebrated every year to raise awareness and mobilise efforts in support of mental health. To commemorate the day, we’ve compiled a list of Hollywood actors to make you aware of how mental health problems can affect anyone.

From big homes to loads of fans – it seems like celebrities have it all. But being a celebrity doesn’t make you immune to health problems. In fact, people under the spotlight are the most vulnerable to mental health problems due to the constant pressure to maintain a perfect image. Their stories and courage to talk about mental health issues have built awareness of treatment and importance of loved ones.

Here are 8 Hollywood celebrities who have talked about their mental health problems:

Adele – Postpartum Depression

The "Hello" singer opened up to Vanity Fair in 2016 about her battle with postpartum depression following the birth of her son. “I didn’t talk to anyone about it. I was reluctant.”

Postpartum depression is a serious mental illness that affects the brain and might change the behaviour of a new mom. Prompt treatment can help manage its symptoms and get back to normal life in no time.

Demi Lovato – Bipolar Disorder

Demi Lovato has been open about her battle with bipolar disorder since 2011. She even suffered from depression, addiction and eating disorders. She has beautifully fought these mental illnesses over time. She continues to inspire and encourage people suffering from mental disorders to not let their guard down.

Lady Gaga – PTSD

Despite her immense success, Lady Gaga suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD since she was sexually assaulted at the age of 19. She says that she owes her recovery to the doctors and her loved ones who have helped her through the tough times. Since then, she has been an advocate for sexual assault survivors and mental health community.

Lena Dunham – OCD

The "Girls" creator and actress, Lena Dunham suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder just like her character in the series. She wrote about it in her book, Not That Kind of Girl.

OCD is a brain disorder that causes severe anxiety, including compulsions and obsessions that disrupt daily life.

Ryan Reynolds - Anxiety

The "Deadpool" actor opened up about his struggle with anxiety to Variety in 2017. Despite the confidence he exudes on screen, Reynolds described how he used to wake up at night paralyzed by fear over his future.

Leonardo DiCaprio – OCD

Another actor who suffered from OCD is Leonardo DiCaprio. "The Revenant" actor opened up about his condition in an interview. He has suffered from OCD most of his adult life and even admitted that he has to force himself not to step on every chewing gum stain while walking along and stop the urge to walk through a doorway several times.

Jim Carrey - ADHD

One of the funniest actors of Hollywood, Jim Carrey struggles with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). ADHD is a condition in which a person may become hyperactive and unable to control their impulses, so much so that it interferes with their daily life. Jim Carrey has undergone treatment since childhood and continues to bring attention to the problem.

Kesha – Eating Disorders

Kesha has struggled with eating disorders and went to rehab to overcome the problem. This was due to the pressure she felt to fit a certain image. She told Rolling Stone, “I really thought I wasn’t supposed to eat. And then if I ever did, I felt very ashamed, and I would make myself throw up because I’d think, Oh, my God, I can’t believe I did that horrible thing.”

People often forget that eating disorders are part of mental health problem. People suffering from eating disorders also face a lot of issues, which is why it is vital to address this problem as well.

Mental illnesses can happen to the best of us. So, if you or someone you know suffer from a mental health disorder, bring it to the attention of your loved ones and get treatment for it. Your negligence might make your brain suffer.

