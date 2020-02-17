Mental Health Benefits of Gardening: Here's how gardening helps you to combat frustration

Gardening can heal our mind. It makes us stress-free and helps us with concentration. Read on to know more about it.

Gardening is not only a great part of the home decor but it also plays a major role in improving our concentration. Gardening requires a lot of care, responsibility and attention to look after the plants. This makes us connect to other living things, combats self-obsession, relaxes our mind, improves growth mindset and releases happy hormones. Gardening is also a great way of staying away from tension, conflicts and frustration. So, check out the mental health benefits of gardening below.

Sense of responsibility

The plants in our garden are like our kids. So, gardening develops a sense of responsibility within us. It also helps us to realise that we all are nurturers.

Relaxation

Gardening gives you relaxation and helps us to stay away from other people. Sigmund Freud once told that flowers are restful to look at; they don't have any emotion or conflict.

Releases hormones

Gardening helps to release happy hormones making us forget about our anxiety. It encourages to spend time outdoors and save us from spending excess energy so that we can have better sleep.

Helps to practice acceptance

We often get paranoid after being unable to control things which are out of our reach. It is also great therapy for perfectionists.

Promotes growth mindset

Growth mindset is a feeling of considering any mistake as a learning opportunity. And gardening is the best option for this. The inability of gardening perfectly is a blessing as it develops the growth mindset.

Read More