Mental Health Facts & Statistics: These eye opening facts on mental disorders will make you rethink

Mental Health Facts & Statistics: Did you know around 264 million people get affected by depression globally? Check out the eye-opening facts right here.

Till date, unfortunately, mental well-being, the prevention of mental disorders and taking care of those who are affected by mental disorders often take a backseat. People across the world battle with mental health quietly as there is a lot of social stigmas associated with it. When we talk about depression, we associate with sadness often ignore signs and symptoms. The numbers of patients suffering from mental health are increasing at an alarming rate due to lack of resources and less trained health-care providers among others. One should note that mental health is an integral part of overall health and it is not just about not having a mental illness.

It is of utmost importance to raise awareness about mental health issues and mobilize our efforts in support of implementing effective treatments. We all should work towards it and destigmatize it by having open conversations around it. If we keep ignoring mental health soon we will have to face several repercussions. As per WHO's data, global economy suffers losses of around USD 1 trillion every year in productivity due to depression and anxiety. Today we are sharing some eye-opening statistics and figures which will showcase what is the status of mental health at the global level and it will surely make you rethink.

NOTE: All the statistics and numbers have been procured from the World Health Organization's (WHO) official website. The information was collected from various articles published on 2 October 2019, 12 December 2017, 28 November 2019, 2 September 2019 and 30 January 2020.

Global mental health status

Did you know around 1 in 5 of the world's children and adolescents have a mental disorder?

Those who have severe mental disorders die 10 to 20 years earlier than the general population.

Around 76% and 85% of people from low- and middle-income countries receive no treatment for their mental health issues.

Around 15% of adults aged 60 and over suffer from a mental disorder.

Around half of the mental disorders start before the age of 14.

Depression

Depression is a common mental disorder and one of the main causes of disability worldwide. That's why people should not ignore the red flags of it. If you think Depression cannot be cured then you are wrong, there are many psychological and pharmacological treatments for moderate and severe depression.

Who states, "Depression is characterized by sadness, loss of interest or pleasure, feelings of guilt or low self-worth, disturbed sleep or appetite, tiredness, and poor concentration. People with depression may also have multiple physical complaints with no apparent physical cause. Depression can be long-lasting or recurrent, substantially impairing people’s ability to function at work or school and to cope with daily life. At its most severe, depression can lead to suicide."

Let's check out some Depression related stats:

Depression is one of the major causes of disability.

Globally, around 264 million people get affected by depression.

As per reports, women are more affected than men.

Other mental disorders

Bipolar disorder affects about 45 million people worldwide.

Schizophrenia affects 20 million people worldwide

Around 50 million people have dementia.

Suicide

Did you know not 1 or 2 around 8 lac people die by suicide every year?

It is sad to know that 1 person dies from suicide every 40 seconds.

Every year around 8 lac people commit suicide and there are many more people who attempt suicide.

WHO states, "Suicide occurs throughout the lifespan and was the second leading cause of death among 15-29 year-olds globally in 2016."

As per WHO's data, suicide cases are not just reported in high-income countries.

Over 79% of global suicides happen in low and middle-income nations.

What are the signs and treatments of mental health issue?

Most of us experience sadness, anxiety, irritability, and mood swings, however, when the same interfere with a person's ability to function physically, socially, at work, educational institute or home then the same could be the red flag of mental issue. Speaking of physical symptoms, there are many such as insomnia, headaches, stomach, back pain, unexplained aches and pains.

Other signs include confused thinking, excessive worries, withdrawal from friends and activities, low energy, paranoia or hallucinations, unable to cope with daily problems, excessive anger and suicidal thinking.

Talk therapy (psychotherapy) is usually the first step taken by doctors to help a person with a mental illness. Therapies such as family-focused therapy, psycho-education, cognitive therapy and interpersonal therapy have been found to be effective. Medications including anti-depressants also aid to alleviate the signs of mental health issues.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More