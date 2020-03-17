Mental Health: Here's everything you need to know about sleep anxiety

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Are you plagued with stressful thoughts and emotions when you try to fall asleep? This might be an indication that you are suffering from sleep anxiety.

Many of us struggle with our sleep cycle and feel troubled due to it. This often happens due to all our stress, anxiety and thoughts which trouble us at night. Now all of just drop into a deep peaceful sleep when we hit the bed. A large number of people struggle a long time tossing and turning in bed before they're able to relax and fall asleep. We believe that it's normal for all our feelings and emotions to come back to us at night when our head hits the pillow but if that's the case then there's a little bit of sleep problem that you might be suffering from. If you feel stressed and nervous when you go to bed, it might indicate that you have sleep anxiety. This might even lead you to feel scared of falling asleep and make you anxious as you hit the bed. Sleep anxiety is a very real problem but it can be treated.

Sleep anxiety can impact your heart rate as well as your breathing. You may experience shortness in your breath or erratic breathing. It can stress you out about your sleep cycle. It's common for people with sleep anxiety to feel anxious about not getting enough sleep and rest. No matter what you do you're unable to get your sleep cycle back to normal and suffer from a disrupted sleep cycle. This anxiety is the why you're unable to sleep and it always begins at night.

There are numerous home remedies that can help you relax and calm you down. Taking a little break away from technology before you hit the bed can go a long way in calming your mind. Remember that there is no shame in getting some help for your sleep problem. Consulting a doctor might be all the help you need. Therapy can help you deal with your problem and relax your mind long enough to fall asleep without tossing and turning in bed. Your doctor might also put you on some medication to help you sleep.

