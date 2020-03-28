Mental Health: Here's how dancing can help you to combat depression

Just like our physical health, our mental health is equally important. When it comes to mental health, people deal with it by taking pills. However, dancing too can help you with depression. Read below to find out how.

Health is wealth, they say, but when it comes to taking care of our health, we only focus on our physical health and don't care much about our mental health. Whereas, mental health is of utmost importance just like physical health. Especially, with whatever is happening around us, talking about mental health has become imperative, and we must do so when needed. When it comes to taking care of mental health, we usually think that therapy is the only option, however, that's certainly untrue. As per research, dancing can also help you with it.

Dancing, as an exercise, promotes physical wellness and comes with a host of benefits for your mental wellness. It releases an increased supply of oxygen to the brain and stress-reducing neurochemicals which keep you afloat. It not only makes you happy but also makes you feel free. Dancing is a great exercise for your body but it can also work wonders for your mental health. Read below to find out how dancing can help you combat depression.

Here are some ways dance can help you beat depression.

Acts as a great brain-boosting exercise:

Exercising, in general, is good for your health, but it's even better for mental health. Exercising helps to lower depression levels by promoting the production of endorphins in the brain, which in turn reduces stress levels in the body. Dancing as an exercise is not just a great way to burn calories, but it also works as a great stressbuster.

Has soothing music:

The musical tones in dance music are very soothing. Rhythm, as a basic, is one of the ways the brain learns to focus and strengthen nerve connections. Simply put, dance and music combine to give the brain relief from stress and feelings of anxiety.

It is medicinal:

Pills that are advised for depression have their side effects and also harm the body in multiple ways. Hence, a lot of people depend on alternative therapies to treat their pain. Dancing, as a form of exercise, can be quite therapeutic, make you discover your zone and fill you with a lot of positive energy.

Promotes balance:

Like yoga, dance is also a form of meditation. People suffering from depression and anxiety learn to be more focussed to follow the tunes, and feel less distracted. Dance helps you to focus and can elevate your happy hormones and make you feel better.

Can be done by all:

Dancing has no age limit. You can do it as per your capacity. As long as you are enjoying it, it's completely okay to dance your way out.

If you are suffering from depression, it is time to start a conversation about it. You can go for therapies, dance, journal your feelings and do so much more to combat depression.

