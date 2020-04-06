Mental Health: Is loneliness dangerous for your heart, brain and longevity? Find Out

Loneliness can have adverse effects on your health. Read on to know more.

Everything feels empty. Words seem to conspire against you. People seem to be distant. If this is how you feel, you might be affected by loneliness. Over the years, writers and poets have tried to capture this feeling in one way or another. But the problem is that loneliness is more than just a feeling, it's an illness that might have dire consequences if you don’t talk about it and let your friends and family know how you feel.

In a 2015 study published in the Perspectives on Psychological Science, it was stated that lack of social connection is more dangerous than obesity and smoking 15 cigarettes a day. In short, it is dangerous for your health. Loneliness has also been linked with hypertension, heart diseases, depression, Alzheimer’s disease and stroke. Feeling lonely might be a strong predictor of heart disease and premature death, according to the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

So, how dangerous is loneliness for your health? Take a look.

Bad for your Immunity

The constant feeling of loneliness can trigger hormones that your body releases under stress, which can affect your immune system.

Elevated Blood Pressure

Loneliness can spike your blood pressure levels if it lasts longer than 4 years, according to WebMD.

Mental Health

If you’re lonely, you start questioning your life decisions and get depressed. Depression can make you feel even more isolated, which is worse.

Your ability to think and solve problems can also be hampered if you suffer from loneliness. It also increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Cardiovascular Diseases

The longer loneliness persists, the higher the chances of developing conditions like high blood pressure, bad cholesterol levels and obesity, which can have a direct effect on your heart health.

Weight Gain

Believe it or not, loneliness can be the reason why you’re putting on extra kilos. This happens when you try to eat your feelings by stuffing yourself with unhealthy foods.

Sleep Deprivation

It can affect your sleeping patterns. Poor sleep is bad for your health as it increases the risk of diabetes, depression and obesity.

What you can do?

Feeling disconnected from the world sometimes is not a problem. Looking for ways to stay connected with your family and friends, and talking to them might get you back to being healthy and normal in no time. But if the feeling of loneliness doesn’t go away over time then you need to consult a therapist.

