Mental Health: THESE grounding techniques can help you stop an anxiety attack

Sometimes it's very difficult to avoid a trigger and prevent an anxiety attack but it can be easy to stop an oncoming anxiety attack if you know the right grounding techniques.

Anxiety disorders are very common in today's time. A large number of people struggle with mental health problems out of which many have been dealing with anxiety attacks which can take a toll on their everyday lives. While people do learn how to manage their anxiety and triggers over time but it is practically impossible to prevent an anxiety or panic attack. An anxiety or panic attack can take over our minds and weaken our emotional and mental state and make it very difficult to stay calm and carry on with your daily life. An anxiety attack is like hitting pause in our lives. This is why each and every one of us who have an anxiety disorder needs to understand and identify their triggers and also gain a deeper understanding of grounding techniques which can bring them back to the present when they suffer from an anxiety attack. The right grounding techniques can help manage your anxiety and panic and stop an anxiety attack before it gets worse and out of hand.

Here are some grounding tips to manage your anxiety attack.

1. The best to bring yourself back from your anxiety or panic attack is to focus on your breath. Most of the time people forget to breathe and start to hyperventilate. This is why it's important to focus on your breathing and take deep breaths. Count your breaths and take slower but deeper breaths.

2. Water can help you ignite your sense and bring yourself back to the present. It has the power to calm you down and help you relax. Put your hands in a bowl of water or put it under the running water.

3. Stand barefoot on the floor or in a garden and try to focus on how the floor or garden feels under your feet and move your toes a little and allow yourself to connect to the sensation beneath your feet.

4. Try to release the stress and tension in your body by stretching a little. This can help loosen up your body and relax you. Hold your arms out and stretch them and move them a little.

5. Connect to your senses. Focus on one or more of your sense in order to stop your anxiety attack. Put something sweet or spicy in your mouth and focus on tasting it or smell the perfume you're wearing or focus on the different sounds around you. Take the time to feel and enjoy all your sense and it might help bring you back from an oncoming anxiety attack.

