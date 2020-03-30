Mental Health Tips: Psychologist Krishna Dewani shares dos and don'ts to follow during the lockdown

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Psychologist Krishna Dewani shared some of the dos and don'ts that one should follow to take care of mental health.

The novel coronavirus is the greatest concern in the world right now and all of us are fighting the battle against it by following social distancing, self-isolation and by following hygiene practices. However, the lockdown, uncertainty and news of a rising number of deaths due to COVID-19 has been making us more anxious and stressed. If you are also facing several emotions and feeling overwhelmed then let me tell you that it is completely normal because of the unprecedented circumstances we are in the right now. And the good news is that we can overcome it.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Psychologist Krishna Dewani shared some of the dos and don'ts that one should follow during the lockdown in order to take care of mental health. She said, "I'd like to say that this situation that we all are in is a challenging one which wasn't expected ever, but can we for just a second think that there is so much positive about this too? The environment is clean again, nature got an opportunity to breathe and relax. We all realized the true meaning of what is really essential and what is not. The process of slowing down finally is put in action. Family time just got real. We can now have time to follow our passion and rest as much as we want. All these things that are mentioned couldn't have been possible if the coronavirus hadn't hit the world. But, there is fear, worry, uncertainty and anxiety around too."

She added, "Expression of thoughts helps during anxious times. Breathe, meditate, practice yoga and exercise for dealing with anxiety. Do something during the day that makes you feel productive, as most people feel anxious during a lockdown is because they feel they are not being productive enough, so take a task in hand for every day that will make you feel better about yourself, it can be cooking a meal, reading a book, teaching your child, learning something new, trying something that you haven't before, etc."

"Throughout the day, check whether you haven't forwarded a wrong message or received and processed any unnecessary news into your mind, as it can be toxic. Always reconfirm every piece of information that you receive over social media, as half the panic is created through false information."

Read on to know dos and don'ts that one should follow during these times for mental health:

Don't overburden yourself with the pressure around.

Do relax and take things slow for a moment.

Don't take in or pass false information from the surrounding, like news, WhatsApp, etc.

Do confirm with the right sources whether the information you have received is true or not. Be updated with the situation from the correct means, like WHO or doctors you know.

Don't be engrossed in your phone or TV all day long.

Do spend time with your family and know them better.

Don't keep children away from important information and neglect their needs.

Do spread the right knowledge about the virus and it's precautions to children and answer their queries thoughtfully.

Don't touch your face, meet people, go outside and avoid gatherings.

Do wash your hands regularly, practice social distancing and visit a doctor if you face any possible symptoms.

Most importantly, appreciate the hard work that healthcare practitioners and all essential professionals are putting in right now. Do not take it lightly and stay home, stay safe.

Contact a mental health practitioner if needed, Remember: Mental health is equally important. Stay healthy, physically, mentally and emotionally.

