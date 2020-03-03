Mental Health Tips: THESE herbs can help you to fight stress and anxiety

Stress and anxiety can be caused due to multiple reasons, and here's how these herbs can help you to deal with them effectively. They are safe and don't have any side effects as well.

With the current lifestyle that we are leading, stress has become very common. Be it work stress, personal relationship stress or house stress, it has become a part and parcel of our lives. And what comes with stress is anxiety. Not feeling to go to work, eating more, overthinking, or feeling tired constantly, are some of the symptoms of anxiety. When it comes to dealing with anxiety, people try different things to tackle it. Right from taking prescribed drugs to trying meditation techniques, we all have tried something at least once.

What if we tell you that more than all this, some natural herbs can help us with it? Yes, herbs that we use in our daily life can help us with fight anxiety and stress. Moreover, these herbs are safe, natural and rarely have any side-effects. Here are 5 herbs that you can consider using.

Ashwagandha:

It is one of the most rejuvenating herbs that is used for preparing Ayurvedic medicine. Research states that Ashwagandha can help to lessen the cortisol level in the body, which is known as the main stress hormone. Regular consumption of Ashwagandha can help with the problems of pressure, anxiety, depression and lack of sleep.

Brahmi:

Brahmi is used by Ayurvedic practitioners to improve memory, reduce anxiety and tackle other mental health issues. Studies even claim that consumption of Brahmi may boost brain function and may also play a role in alleviating anxiety and stress.

Tulsi:

Tulsi is found in almost every household. Be it for combating a cold or controlling blood sugar levels, Tulsi is used for multiple reasons. It is known for its powerful antioxidant properties and promotes a sense of calmness and is effective in treating anxiety and stress.

Lemon Balm:

A herb from the mint family, the Lemon balm has a lemon aroma. It is a powerful relaxing and mood-boosting herb. It is also beneficial in treating insomnia, indigestion, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Bhringaraj:

Drinking this tea can calm your mind, since it has compounds that can stimulate the brain by increasing blood circulation, which helps to relax your mind and your body. It also promotes sound sleep at night.

Warning: These herbs are safe, but pregnant or breastfeeding women should not use them.

