Mental Strength vs Mental Health: What is the difference between them?

Mental strength is the ability to cope with all situations and health is the overall well-being. We can enhance our mental strength to make ourselves mentally stronger.

If you need to understand the difference between mental health and mental strength, it is better to think from the aspect of physical health and strength. Mental health is the overall process of how the brain works. And mental strength is the ability to cope with any tough situations.

However, you can build your mental strength to improve its health. There are certain exercises that build our mental strength which can eventually make us mentally stronger.

Difference between mental health and strength:

What is mental strength?

It is the ability to deal with negative emotions in a healthy way, understand your emotions and the know when its time to get involved with them or to step back.

What is mental health?

It is the overall state of your cognitive wellness and the presence or absence of a mental health issue.

Parts of Mental strength

There are three parts of mental strength:

Thinking- It is the ability to think rationally and recognise illogical things. It helps you with self-compassion. When you are over-criticising yourself, this process helps you to show kindness to yourself.

Feeling- Feeling is the strength of accepting your emotions rather than denying them. It helps you to process your emotions and deal with them and differentiate the irrigational ones.

Doing- It is the ability to take the right action at right time. It can be you working even after getting tired, or taking care of yourself.

How to build mental strength?

There are three ways to strengthen your mental strength:

Cognitive exercises

1.Do gratitude journaling- It is a great way to activate and strengthen positive thoughts.

2.Talk to yourself like a trusted friend- This might sound crazy to you, but it is a good way to show compassion to yourself and realise your inner feelings.

3.Think positively- When you feel that everything is going to be wrong, try to find out how it can be right.

Emotional exercises

1.Notice your feelings and try to rationalise them.

2.Instead of thinking about the negative feelings all the time, take a short walk, give yourself a pep talk or read a book. This doesn’t mean that you are avoiding your feelings, but this will alleviate the negative emotions.

3.Practice deep breathing exercises regularly.

Behavioural exercises

1.Engage in hobbies that you like to indulge in.

2.Schedule a healthy habit regularly to calm yourself like taking a warm bath before bed, doing meditation in the morning, walking after dinner, etc.

