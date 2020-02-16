Methi Moong Dal Bhaji: This easy and popular recipe is packed with protein and fibre

Methi moong dal bhaji is an easy and quick recipe for this winter season, which is a great source of protein and fibre. So, taste and health are covered in one easy dish.

Methi, also called fenugreek leaves in English, is one of the prime vegetable consumed during the winter season in India. Methi along with other popular winter greens like palak, bathua, and sarso, is used to make numerous seasonal dishes. From methi paratha, methi muthiya to methi ki sabzi, methi raita and much more. Methi saag can also be added to this list. It has a slightly bitter taste but is loved by most Indians. But among these methi lovers, if we have anyone who doesn't like methi at all, our new methi moong dal recipe below is for them. This will surely make you fall in love with this popular wintergreen. Methi moong dal bhaji is an easy and quick recipe, which can be eaten both during lunch and dinner. This dish is sticky and dry but a great source of fibre and protein. So, taste and health are in one easy preparation over here.

Ingredients you need to make this

Methi leaves- 2 cups

Chopped onions- 1 cup

1/4 cup moong dal soaked in water for 20 mins

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp ginger

2 red chillies

1tsp cumin seeds

A pinch of hing (asafoetida)

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

Oil to cook

How to make Methi Moong Dal Bhaji

1. Roast all the spices and onions together.

2. Add methi greens and moong dal to the tadka then.

3. Cook this for 4-5 minutes.

4. Once it's done, serve hot. You can eat it with hot chapati, puri or rice.

