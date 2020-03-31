The Military Diet: Does it work? Here’s what you need to know

Ever heard of military diet? It is a low-calorie diet that claims to make you lose weight quickly. Read on to know more.

Are you trying to shed those extra kilos? If you’re like most of us, you’d probably like to lose a little weight to fit in a dress or look good at a wedding. Maybe you want to lose a bit from your belly, or thighs or upper body. You must have tried a ton of diets and workout regimes to help you with losing weight but to no use. And this is where the uber diets like Keto, low-fat diets enter.

Another well-known diet gaining more prominence is the military diet. A military diet requires people to eat a low-calorie diet for 3 days followed by a 4-day normal diet plan. The idea is to follow this diet until you reach the desired results. It is claimed that the diet can help you lose weight in a week if followed religiously. But how exactly does it work?

Here is everything you need to know about the military diet.

How does the military diet work?

The low-calorie military diet is separated into two parts. For the first 3 days of the diet, you must follow a low-calorie meal plan without eating any snacks in between. The total calorie intake on these 3 days should not be above 1400 calories.

In the second part of the diet, there are fewer restrictions to be followed as compared to the first 3 days. For 4 days, you have to eat healthy while keeping your calorie intake in check.

What does the military diet include?

The thing about the military diet is that it doesn’t involve expensive superfoods. It is relatively cheaper to other popular diets. Coffee, eggs, vegetables, meat, tuna, cottage cheese, nuts and lentils are some of the foods included in a military diet.

Pros and Cons of the military diet

It will help you lose weight and there aren’t as many efforts required as other diets or vigorous workout routines. But it is a crash diet. Crash diets don’t give long term results and can hamper your health in the long run, which is why it is extremely important to consult a professional before making drastic changes in your diet.

