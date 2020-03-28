Minal Dakhave Bhosale on making India’s first COVID 19 testing kit: Was an emergency, so took it as challenge

Minal Dakhave Bhosale is the first woman to deliver a working test kit to test patients for Covid-19. This was hours before she went into labour. Read on to know more.

As the world races to ramp up testing for Covid-19, India was being criticised for its poor record of testing people for coronavirus. This might change as a woman virologist has delivered a working test kit hours before delivering a baby in Pune.

The Main Woman

Minal Dakhave Bhosale alongside her team at Mylab Discovery, in the western city of Pune, successfully designed the coronavirus testing kit called Patho Detect. The kit gives the results within two and a half hours of testing, Mrs. Bhosale said in an interview with Hindustan Times. The team was successful in designing the coronavirus kit within the set time frame.

Before submitting it, the team at Mylab tested the kit several times on different parameters for 100 per cent results. After achieving the same results of testing it 10 times, they sent it for approval at the Indian FDA and the drugs control authority CDSCO.

First Lab in India

Mylab Discovery is the first Indian firm to get commercial approval from the Indian FDA and the drugs control authority CDSCO to make and sell testing kits for coronavirus. The first batch was shipped to Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Goa and Bengaluru.

The first made-in-India coronavirus testing kits reached in the Indian market on Thursday to increase the frequency to test patients with flu symptoms. This could be a breakthrough in India’s fight against coronavirus.

The Indian Council for Medical Research told BBC that it is the only Indian company that has been successful to draw accurate results so far.

Initially, India was only testing people who have come in contact with an infected person or travelled to a high-risk country. Later, it was declared that people suffering from respiratory illnesses will also be tested for the virus.

However, the numbers are drastically increasing in the country and the coronavirus surge seems unstoppable. Due to the increase in the number cases, India has now permitted several private labs to conduct the test.

India has a total of more than 800 cases, with about 20 deaths. The number is expected to rise further in the upcoming days.

