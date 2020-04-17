MIND Diet: Everything you need to know about the diet that preserves brain health

MIND diet promotes brain health. Read on to know more about it.

In the pursuit of a healthy and fit body, we often turn to diets. While there are plenty of diets to choose from, we should be careful with what kind of diet we incorporate as it can have a major impact on your health. At the end of the day, your aim should be to eat healthily in order to live healthily. Your focus should be on eating a diet which gives you proper nutrition without starving you. MIND diet can be that healthy addition. How? Read on below.

MIND in this diet stands for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay. Sounds heavy? But it is not as difficult to follow as it might seem. The diet was introduced in 2015 by Dr Martha Clare Morris and her team at the Rush University Medical Centre. With an aim to alleviate the symptoms of dementia and promote cognitive function. The diet is an amalgamation of the DASH and Mediterranean diet that helps prevent the loss of brain function that people often experience as they age.

Foods you can eat on the MIND diet

1. Six servings of green leafy vegetables in a week.

2. A handful of berries at least twice a week.

3. Five or more servings of nuts each week.

4. Olive oil for cooking.

5. Whole grains like quinoa, oatmeal, whole-wheat pasta and whole-wheat bread.

6. Fatty fish high in omega-3 acids at least once a week.

7.Beans, soybeans and lentils in at least 4 meals a week.

8. Chicken or turkey at least twice a week.

9. No more than one glass of wine a day.

What you should not eat?

Cheese, butter, red meat, fried foods and sugary treats must be avoided to prevent the intake of unwanted saturated and trans-fat.

Who is it for?

The MIND diet is a good brain diet that contains vitamin-E, vitamin B12, folate, beta-carotene, niacin, flavonoids, seafood and omega-3 fatty acids. It is good for everyone, especially older people who have a high risk of developing memory problems.

However, you must always consult a doctor to incorporate any new diet or foods in your daily life.

