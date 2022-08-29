Monday Mind Talks: Understanding bipolar disorder and treatment to manage this condition

Mental health is one of the most neglected topics in our country. As per World Health Organization, 7.5% of the Indian population has some sort of mental disorder which often goes unnoticed. Bipolar Disorder is one such form of mental ailment which is marked by unusual mood swings. Everybody experiences mood swings from time to time but this condition makes a person suffer from episodes of extreme mood swings while making it difficult to manage everyday life. Dr Vanishree BN, Consultant –Psychiatry, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road is here to provide insight about bipolar disorder and treatment to manage this condition.

What is bipolar disorder?

Bipolar disorder is a type of mood disorder. It affects mood leading to 2 phases of feeling sad and a phase of being extremely happy/elated mood. The precise cause of this condition is still under the dirt but genetics, environment, altered brain structure and chemistry might contribute to this condition. Symptoms are different for different phases and the episodes of mood might last from days to months, explains Dr Vanishree.

What are the symptoms and causes of this disorder?

From Hypomania to Major depressive episodes and varied stages- there are varied forms of bipolar disorders but it is broadly classified into 2 different categories: depression and mania phase. “Unpredictable changes in mood and behaviour are the most common symptoms of this condition. Some bipolar disorders even don’t have any similar pattern. They can be due to an underlying medical condition or abuse disorder,” she begins. Although the cause of bipolar disorder is still not clear, a combination of varied lifestyle changes or genetics might play a pivotal role in leading to this condition. “Stress, loss of loved ones/loss of something that is important, family history of bipolar disorder or depression, drug abuse or addiction are the major cause of this disease, she further adds.

Depression phase: Characterised by the sadness of mood, lack of interest in any activities, lack of motivation, lack of interaction, isolation, and suicidal thoughts.

Mania phase: Characterised by extreme happiness, excessive spending of money, excessive talking, irritable mood sometimes, excessive sexual activity, and reduced need for sleep.

Importance of the home environment while suffering from this condition

The home environment has to be supportive in both phases of bipolar illness and not be too critical. “Avoid negative comments, understand that they are not doing any of this deliberately and it is due to illness. Take an opinion from mental health expert at the earliest. Allow them to recover and then think about their job or their work continuation. As a family, being positive about the recovery, being supportive at each stage matters the most”, reveals Dr Vanishree.

Treatment options to manage this condition

The treatment of this condition is lifelong and requires significant lifestyle changes along with medications to ease the symptoms with effective management. “Treatment can be either through outpatient care or inpatient care/admission to psychiatry ward based on the severity which will be assessed by a psychiatrist. Definitely, bipolar disorder has to be treated via medications and needs regular monitoring,” she explains.

