Monday Mind Talks: 4 Ways to support someone who is struggling with mental health issues

We all experience anxiety, tension, and worry at times, but it becomes a problem when these symptoms worsen, last a long time, or interfere with our everyday life. There are things you can do if you know someone who is having trouble sleeping or dealing with mental health difficulties. Although it may take time for someone's mental health to improve, and some of us may require professional assistance, there are ways to assist and support someone in regaining their mental health.

Here we suggest you 4 ways to support someone who is struggling with mental health issues.

1. Listen

Allowing someone to talk and listen to how they're feeling can be really beneficial in and of itself. Consider what your friend is going through and how it's affecting them. Ask open-ended inquiries instead of yes-or-no questions to encourage them to share their experience with you, such as "What's happening?" or "How long have you been dealing with this?" or "How are you coping?"

2. Talk about self-care

Self-awareness training can help you detect patterns in your emotions, such as situations that can intensify symptoms. Discuss techniques to de-stress or practise self-care with them and see if they find anything useful. Exercising, eating a nutritious diet, and getting enough sleep can all assist to maintain mental health and happiness.

3. Don’t compare their experiences with others

Everyone deals with mental health issues and disorders in their own unique way. You may be tempted to tell a loved one that "everyone battles with anxiety etc. occasionally" or to bring up an acquaintance who had the same condition but benefited from a specific technique, treatment, or therapy under the premise of attempting to make them feel better. This is a temptation you should avoid. Even though stating those things can help someone feel less alone by normalising their experience, they can also have the unintentional consequence of forcing them to get over it or curb their feelings.

4. Know your limits

You'll have your own limitations in terms of how much help you can give. It's also critical to look for oneself. Knowing your boundaries might help you avoid taking on too much and becoming burned out. To assist you in determining what you may require and where your limitations may lie, you can set your own time zones and preferred mode of communication to talk to them.

Keep in mind that if you suspect they are in immediate danger or have injuries that require medical attention, you must act quickly to ensure their safety.

