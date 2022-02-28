Monday Mind Talks: 5 Ways to improve your mental health after a bad breakup

Experiencing a breakup can bring out the worst emotions in you and it is known to rekindle self-doubt and anxiety in people who have felt it lie dormant for years. Nevertheless, things get a lot worse when you undergo a bad breakup as it brings on complex emotions that most of us are ill-equipped to deal with. Hence, you can’t go amiss with some easy practices to boost your mental health. Try to practice these as you attempt to heal from heartbreak.

Make it your goal to soak in at least 15 minutes of sunlight every day. Be sure to slather on some sun protection for the sunrays synthesizes Vitamin D. This is associated with improving your general mood. Even though you may prefer solitude at this time, make a commitment to spending time with people who have known you a long while. This can be family members or even childhood friends. Spend time with leisurely activities such as a BBQ in the backyard, a stroll in the neighborhood park, or even a game of basketball or tennis with you mates. Studies show that you are more likely to feel joy when you spend over 5 hours in the company of your loved ones. Whether or not you are an accomplished dancer, you can try dancing while you do chores around the house. This is a fun way to inject joy in mundane tasks like housework. Also, grooving to a rhythm lowers your stress by reducing the cortisol levels. It also gives you a fresh influx of endorphins, which can give you a wellness boost. The only way to heal your heart is to finally let go of the hurt they inflicted on you. An important step in achieving this is to forgive the one who caused you hurt. Seek closure by letting go of the angst and practice forgiveness so that you can banish bad memories of your ex. Soak in a warm bath a few times a week and create a luxurious bath routine. You can include a bath bomb, your favorite shower gels, some scented candles and music to elevate your mood. Add Epsom salts to the water to soothe your nerves and feel the tensions melt away. The salts have been known to improve magnesium levels that are usually lowered by the stress you experience.

Having a self-care routine is a great way to engage yourself in caring for your mind and body. It also ensures that you are actively working on building a better you, rather than dwelling on past misdeeds and heartbreak.

Also Read: Are vegan foods really healthier? Read on to find out