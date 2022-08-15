Monday Mind Talks: Discover how eco-anxiety can impact your mental wellbeing

For the uninitiated, eco-anxiety or ecological anxiety is a general fear or distress about the harm to environment from the human activity or climatic change. It sometimes used in synonymous to climate-anxiety. It is a rational response to the normal environmental changes within a frame of a reasonable level. It is not a medical diagnosis or a mental health condition, however if the distress is more than usual interfering the day-to-day life activities then it is a matter of concern to be evaluated by the professionals, opines Dr. Krithishree Somanna, Consultant Psychiatrist, KMC Hospital, Dr. B.R Ambedkar Road, Mangalore.

Learn about mental health issues people undergo while experiencing eco-anxiety

Mostly fears occur as temporary overwhelming conditions usually precipitated by some ecological disasters, climatic changes or extreme weather conditions. Eco-anxiety is a spectrum where one gets more affected from the other. In some these worries might persist as a constant fear affecting the sleep, but in some the constant chain of thoughts at times even precipitate panic attacks. Some may find it difficult to focus on other important things like work, relationships and tend to develop a huge sense of helplessness contributing to depression. In extreme forms they might develop grief reaction characterised with sorrowfulness and mourning at the current and future loss of our natural environment.

Discover the driving factors behind eco-anxiety

Though there exists a link between us humans and mother earth, it mostly affects individuals whose activities get disrupted by the climatic or the environmental changes. Living through them like in recent times people have lost life and their belongings in the landslides and floods due to increased rainfall. Eco-anxiety may also affect individuals who indulge in excessive media consumption. It may create a deep despair listening to stories of burning rainforests, deforestation, destruction of coral reefs, overpopulation, pollution and so on.

At times even feeling guilt and shame of their own lifestyle practices like usage of plastics, eating meat, running air-conditioners. Such problems need a global commitment and efforts of a single individual may seem nothing and may create a sense of powerlessness.

See what you can do to manage the condition and improve your mental wellbeing

Although ecological change may seem as an impossible mission, you may still take these steps to promote your mental wellbeing.

Changes in your personal behavior: Adopting a ‘greener’ lifestyle, calculating your carbon footprints, taking up physical means of commutation, reaching out to the community through organisations who work for environmental protection.

Shutting out the misery of feeling powerless: Your contribution may seem meager but until and unless you join hands with like minded this voice from a bunch of ordinary people will not bring change.

Acknowledge your feelings: Instead of feeling guilt and despair over the past behaviors, forgive yourself and move forward by adopting change in yourself and encourage others through modeling eco-friendly habits.

Appreciate the nature together: Spending time with nature like beach visits, relishing the evening sunset, mountaineering, hiking may provide healing to your mental peace. Also providing opportunities to children in nature activities may promote deeper connections of the future generation with the mother earth.

Take help of professionals when in need: If eco-anxiety thoughts are overwhelming take help of mental health professionals. Only if you are mentally healthy and stable, you will be able to channelize your ideas to bring change, appreciate your work and influence others on this mission.

Also Read: Tai Chi: What is it and how it helps in combating stress?