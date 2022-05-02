Monday Mind Talks: Expert reveals warning signs that indicate you have postnatal depression

Most women feel worried, anxious, upset, tearful or sad in the first week following childbirth, and it is quite common to feel this way. Pressures and responsibilities of taking care of a new life, brings with it a cascade of emotions and tasks. An already exhausted mother experiences what is often called the “baby blues”. Baby blues are majorly due to hormonal changes in the body which negatively impacts mood and in addition, your new born is waking frequently and is not allowing you to have sufficient sleep, this alone can make you irritable and restless.

However, it is crucial to know that the baby blues do not last for more than 2 weeks after giving birth, says Samar Hafeez a Psychologist and a Certified holistic health coach. If the negative feelings last longer or start much later after birth, and if these feelings get worse overtime, then you could have postnatal depression. Unlike the baby blues, postnatal depression won’t go away on its own.

Warning signs and symptoms of postnatal depression:

Loss of pleasure in things you used to enjoy earlier, includes sex

Persistent feeling of sadness or low mood almost all day, crying uncontrollably for long periods of time.

Withdrawing contact with family and friends

Difficulty bonding with the baby

Excessive irritability or anger outbursts

Feeling worthless or guilty

Difficulty in making decisions or diminished concentration

Appetite changes, eating too little or too much

Inability to sleep, difficulty falling or staying asleep

Feeling very anxious around the baby

Fear of not being a good mother

Fear of being left alone with the baby

Anxiety most of the time or panic attacks

Irritability and excessive anger outbursts

Thoughts of harming yourself or the baby

If these symptoms last longer than 2 consecutive weeks and has been negatively impacting your daily activities, including work, personal and social life, then you might need to consult a mental health specialist (Psychiatrist or a psychologist).

Always remember, you deserve to enjoy your baby every single day, being depressed does not mean that you are a bad parent, it can happen to anyone. It does not mean you are going mad. A mother’s plight and distress negatively affect the baby. It can sense despair and distress of the mother instantly. Getting help early leads to quick recovery. It can make all the difference for you, your baby and family.

