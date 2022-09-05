Monday Mind Talks: How to notice subtle signs of depression in kids and what to do about it

Children experience several stages as they grow. It can be challenging to distinguish between a child's behavior that is simply a sign of maturation and behavior that is more significant because of the frequent mood changes and emotional outbursts that accompany childhood. Unlike the typical "blues" and everyday feelings and emotions that children experience as they grow up, childhood depression is distinct from these experiences.

We have Ms. Akanksha Pandey, a clinical psychologist consultant from Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road, with us today, who is here to give us some insight on how to deal with depression in children.

What causes depression?

According to Miss Akanksha Pandey, a number of factors may contribute to childhood depression. These determinants alone could not fully explain the mood illness, but they could still have an impact. Some of these are:

-Genetic predisposition

-Endocrinal dysregulation (drop in thyroxine levels and raised cortisol levels)

-Neurochemical imbalances (serotonin and noradrenaline)

-Exposure to chronic stress or acute loss leading to impaired Immune System functioning and depressive symptoms

-Disturbed sleep-wake cycle

-Lack of exposure to daylight leading to increased secretion of melatonin which results in hibernation like features (fatigue, excessive sleep and appetite)

- Highly critical parenting or environment leading to low self-esteem as a result of perceiving a gap between actual and ideal self

-Loss of attachment and loss of autonomy

-Parental focus on failure only

-Exposure to family problems in early childhood such as parental discord, divorce, abuse, parental substance abuse

-Comorbid long term medical conditions

What are the signs of depression in children?

Children might not know how to convey their emotions to you or might not want to. It might be difficult to determine whether your kid is going through a transition or if there is something more serious because typical behaviors change as children grow. Being able to recognize depression in your child is the first step in helping them overcome it. Miss Akanksha Pandey aids in our ability to recognize the four levels of signs of childhood depression in kids.

1. At the emotional/cognitive level, irritability, anxiety and aggression happen to be the main features, with sadness and inability to experience pleasure being less prominent.

2. At behavioural level, children may show decreased and slowed activity or increased but ineffective activity, remaining isolated or staying aloof, and difficulty engaging in activities that would bring them a sense of achievement or connectedness.

3. At the somatic level, children may show loss of energy, disturbance of sleep and appetite, weight loss, frequent body aches and pains.

4. At the interpersonal level children may experience loneliness, helplessness and social withdrawal.

However, a child may not definitely have clinical depression just because they exhibit the aforementioned signs or seem sad. As she adds, “Depression in children is only diagnosed when the symptoms are persistent or interfere with normal social or interpersonal activities, interests or academic performance.”

What can parents do to help young children experiencing depression?

In cases of crises, parents are the ones who tend to children first. According to Miss Akanksha Pandey, the first aid that can be given to a child who appears suicidal, depressed, or sad is "active listening." She adds, “Avoid labelling or invalidating their distress as attention-seeking or teenage melodrama. Majority of the time they don’t want to be preached or taught, rather they just want to be listened to. Parents should offer them the space for expression and confidence as well as ease of seeking professional help when needed.”

Some additional approaches for assisting the child include:

- by encouraging the child to engage in relaxation activities such as listening to instrumental music, taking a short walk-in fresh air, hydrating oneself, engaging in non-academic conversations etc.

-encourage the child by identifying their strengths and reinforcing them

-help the child have a healthy diet which includes fruits, dates, eggs, milk, nuts which helps in better brain activity.

-Communicate to the child the need for good sleep

-seek professional help

Always be alert for indications that your kid may be depressed as childhood depression can have a major influence on a child's growth. Discuss with your child about their feelings, but make sure to do so while remaining encouraging and understanding.

