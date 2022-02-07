Monday Mind Talks: I am unable to move on from a fresh break-up and have developed anxiety; What should I do?

I recently had a break-up with my 5-year long boyfriend. I am unable to cope with it and have developed anxiety. What should I do?

The best way to go about it is acceptance. Once you have accepted that your relationship is over, you will have clarity in your thoughts and will be able to move on. The next thing is to eliminate even the slightest of hope of getting back with your ex. This false hope will continue to traumatise you and make things worse. Once you have done the above, the next step is to understand and tell yourself that it wasn’t your fault. Some things are just not meant to be and your relationship was one example.

As for your anxiety, it’s advised that you practice meditation and deep breathing exercises. Stop overthinking and exhausting yourself. Seek professional help if needed.

We broke up on bad terms. I have lost faith in true love. What to do?

Again, this is something that you need to work on. Remember, no two people will make you feel the same. If you had a bad relationship in the past, it doesn’t mean you will have the same relationship in the future, too. However, one thing to keep in mind before getting into a relationship is to not rush into things. Give yourself time to know the other person and vice versa. And only when you have known each other for a while, take the next step. But don’t forget to give love another chance.

Inputs by: Pulkit Sharma, a clinical psychologist

