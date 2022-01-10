Monday Mind Talks: I feel I am losing my sanity while handling my toxic manager; What should I do?

I feel I am losing my sanity while handling my toxic boss but I can’t leave my job at the moment. What should I do?

First of all, it’s always a better decision to move out of toxic workplaces and leave behind toxic managers. However, as in your case you are unable to do that at the moment, begin with figuring out what triggers your manager’s toxic behaviour. Is he like that throughout the day or do certain things trigger him? Once you have found it out, it will be comparatively easier for you to handle him in a better way. As for your own sanity, complete your tasks on time, do your best and switch off work once your shift ends. Don’t get anxious about your manager calling you to post your shift ends since you are not bound to work throughout the day, that’s inhumane, too. Keep your work to the workplace or limit it to your working hours. Once you are able to do this, you will sail through the phase. Also, keep your eyes and ears open when it comes to newer opportunities, until then complete your tasks and stay away from all the office politics.

How do I focus on my work while working under him?

As aforementioned, find out what triggers your manager’s toxic behaviour. If he wants something to be done his way and if you feel otherwise, you can politely explain it to him. If that doesn’t help, do it the way he wants a couple of times. That will make him happy, if not, at least he would be calm. While working, shut your brain from all the other things, that would help. Practice meditation for 15 minutes every day before going to work. This will keep you calm and focused. Don’t worry about how the day will look like, just prepare your mind to tackle your boss smartly and don’t take everything to your heart.

Inputs by: Pulkit Sharma, clinical psychologist

Do you have a question to ask? Email us your queries at editorial@pinkvilla.com with ‘Monday Mind Talks’ in the subject. Don’t worry we’ll make sure to keep everything anonymous!

Disclaimer: This column aims to address several mental health problems that people face on a daily basis. While the inputs are given by experts and doctors, it is advisable that you do not solely depend on this piece. It is imperative for you to take this for reference purposes only, and get in touch with a professional for help, and proper treatment. Also, by submitting your query, you give us the permission to fully/partially edit the content for clarity and ease of understanding of our readers.

Also Read: Monday Mind Talks: I am stuck in a toxic job; What should I do?