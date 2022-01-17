Monday Mind Talks: I suffer from severe Monday blues and have to drag myself to work; What should I do?

I suffer from severe Monday blues and have to drag myself to work every week. What should I do?

One of the common reasons behind this can be a lack of inspiration or motivation from the job. If you are stuck in a job that doesn’t please or interest you, you might find it difficult to go back to work after a weekend. Begin with finding the reason behind these Monday blues. Your paycheck shouldn't be the only motivation for you to get up on Monday. Is it your Monday meetings that bother you, or the work by and large that causes stress and tension? Once you have answered this, you may find your triggers and can address them. Another reason behind lack of interest in work can be poor health. So, get your check-up done, take adequate rest and maintain a good sleep cycle. In general, doing something that interests you will keep you motivated to work, Monday or otherwise.

How can I improve my concentration?

The mantra is to love your job. If you don’t love it, there’s no way you can feel good about it or can have high concentration toward work. Hence, as aforementioned, find out the triggers and see what bothers you the most. If you are suffering from a sudden specific lack of concentration, it might be because your job is making you do something that you don’t enjoy or simply your superiors don’t value your opinions. Once an employee starts feeling that he or she isn’t valued, their concentration levels drop down significantly. If possible, talk to your boss about it. That may help you address the issue.

Inputs by: Dr. Abhinav Agrawal, Consultant, Psychiatrist, Aakash Healthcare Dwarka

