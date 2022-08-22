Monday Mind Talks: Know about Post-traumatic stress disorder and strategies to cope with PTSD anxiety

PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) is a disorder that is defined as the failure to recuperate after witnessing a distressing event. The condition can stay for months or can even last for years. The triggers of the condition can make you experience those bad memories of the trauma complemented by extreme emotional and physical responses. It can lead to emotions like depression, guilt, shock, fear and anger and can severely affect the emotional and mental state of the person along with distressing symptoms. Dr Satish Kumar CR, Consultant - Clinical Psychology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road is here today to provide insight on this disturbing disorder while suggesting effective strategies to cope with this anxiety.

What exactly is PTSD?

PTSD is a response to a stressful event or situation of an exceptionally threatening event like a disaster, accident, witnessing violent death, or being a victim of a crime/torture. It cannot be a response to day-to-day routine stressors like marital conflict and work stress etc, explains Dr Satish.

How to recognise the symptoms of this condition?

Recurring memories and nightmares of the traumatic and tragic event. They may have sudden flashbacks, unpleasant memories and mental distress. “During the recollection of the traumatic events symptoms such as reliving the fearful memories with intricate details are seen and are usually associated with emotional detachment from other people in the surrounding, loss of interest in all activities and avoidance of activities or situation which reminds them of the traumatic situation,” he begins. People suffering from PTSD can easily get startled and always feel scared and uncertain about things. “Changes in the body will include a sense of numbness in the body, increase in heart rate, shortness of breath and enhanced startle reaction and disturbed sleep,” he adds.

Effective strategies to deal with PTSD or a treatment plan?

Psychiatric evaluation and medication if the person has disturbances in sleep and difficulty in managing work, social and personal life. Psychotherapy for mild to moderate issues where the person can feel that they can manage the symptoms without medications, cognitive behavioural therapy, mindfulness, exposure therapy and some relaxation techniques like progressive muscle relaxation are very efficient for treating PTSD. Self-care practices such as giving opportunity for oneself to heal through activities such as gardening, listening to music etc can be practised at home, reveals Dr Kumar.

Paying heed to your physical and mental well-being while suffering from this condition is extremely vital and it will go a long way toward assisting you in coping with the condition. Stay in touch with your closed ones and practice the self-care techniques mentioned above to recover rapidly.

