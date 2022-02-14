Monday Mind Talks: My crush turned down my proposal leaving me feeling rejected; What should I do?

My crush turned down my proposal. I am disheartened and feeling rejected. What should I do?

It’s okay to feel bad, disheartened, and upset. That said, it’s also important to not let these feelings haunt you for a long time. Remember not everyone you love will love you back. Accept the other person’s feelings and move on. Don’t hold onto it. As far as the feeling of rejection is concerned, it will go away with time. But for that to happen, you will have to forget what happened. See it with optimism and believe that it was best for you.

Right after it, my best friend proposed to me. Shall I accept it?

This has to be your personal choice. If you want to give it a try, go ahead. If you need time to cope with the negative feelings that rejection had brought, be upfront about it. However, don’t do it for the sake of it or just because you want to make your crush feel jealous because, in the end, it will be you who would be suffering and no one else. If you feel for your best friend, go about it, if not, tell them politely. To sum it all up, it’s your choice and no one but you should be making the decision. My advice would be to wait for some time before you get into a relationship since the thoughts of rejection might continue to haunt you.

Inputs by: Pulkit Sharma, a clinical psychologist

