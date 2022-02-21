Monday Mind Talks: My senior at work is extremely toxic but I am too afraid to complain; What should I do?

I have an extremely toxic senior at work. I am unable to complain and/or oppose it. What should I do?

Toxic people, more often than not, misuse their power. Their toxicity is often a result of sudden power which they are unable to handle. Just like some people get humbled by success, others take the responsibility of destroying it in their own hands by misusing it. The first step towards addressing them is to face them. Don’t feel intimidated, have trust in your capabilities and instead of complaining, face them. While in the beginning there are chances that they may try to make things worse for you, however, all you have to do is not step back. Face them and the tasks they give to you. Make sure you beat them with your actions and not words. Once you will learn to speak up against toxicity, there are chances that you may be able to survive a little longer in the organisation.

I am feeling overwhelmed and have developed anxiety. Any tips?

Meditation is the answer. Practice deep breathing exercises. Don’t take things personally. Remember, a toxic person is toxic with almost everyone. So, don’t think that you are alone in this. Keep the work stress away from your personal life and don’t get affected by their words. Stick to your strategy of handling it, reduce caffeine intake, include fresh fruits in your diet, and increase physical activity. Last but not the least, keep away from all kinds of stress, it can turn dangerous.

Inputs by: Pulkit Sharma, a clinical psychologist

