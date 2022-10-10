Monday Mind Talks: Understanding how body image affects mental health and ways to promote a positive outlook
It is possible to refer to our thoughts and feelings towards our bodies as having a "body image." In general, the way we feel about ourselves, as well as our mental health and overall wellbeing, can be impacted by the ideas and emotions we have about our bodies. “On Instagram and other sites there is a casual depiction of the perfect body. The visual appearance of how one appeals to somebody. Usually, the first impression is perceived by looks and other things follow. It affects self-esteem. Teenagers and the youth in particular face this issue as their self-esteem is heavily influenced by looks. How they are viewed and valued by peers plays a role,” comments Dr. Pallavi Joshi, a psychiatrist consultant at Manipal Hospital Varthur Road who is with us today to share some insights on how mental health is significantly impacted by body image.
She continues by stating the impact of body issues on personal wellbeing, saying, " If it's positive body image then most of the people stay away from depression, anxiety and eating disorders. If it's a negative body image, it can lead to stress, depression, sleeplessness and unhealthy eating patterns etc. What is valued in society, probably fair skin and skinny body along with what's shown in the media that can also influence that individual's mind. If the person is already going through depression or anxiety, the feeling of inferiority can become dominant.”
Why do body image issues develop?
The body image is affected by a variety of factors rather than just one. Family context, ability or impairment, social attitudes, media platforms, cultural background, and more are among these influences. "How was that person's childhood spent? Was the person bullied in school because of his or her complexion or weight? that matters. How was the resilience of the child? How he or she was viewing himself or herself? If self-esteem is high from the beginning?” Dr. Pallavi who lists some of the influencing elements, says this.
Lot of importance is given to the child about appearance either directly or indirectly. No parent stresses their child directly but inadvertently they say that he or she is too dark or overweight, that can lead to inferiority complex and later develop body image disturbance. Bullying in school can give rise to body image issues. If someone is working on their own body in a negative way and is depressed due to that, this can also lead to conditioning. Genetic vulnerability also plays a role. Once the child grows, the continuous exposure to visual media also influences how we must get more visually attractive. This can also lead to disturbances", Dr. Pallavi adds.
What kind of body image issues do people develop?
Body image problems are frequently associated with statements from others that a person is too fat or underweight, or that their complexion is too dark or unattractive. Dr. Joshi continues by explaining, “It could be related to body parts also like I don't have a good nose of a desirable shape. Anything related to that which we typically say and disturbances that grow further, we call it body dysmorphic disorder. It is when only you perceive that there is a problem in a particular feature like nose, complexion and none of the doctors or other people perceive that and it becomes an obsession. Continuous preoccupation with the same thought that you don't have a good body and that leads to not being able to enjoy your life and can further trigger depression, suicidal tendencies in some people. When weight is a concern, eating disorders can also take an onset."
How can we encourage a healthier body image?
A healthier body image is a fantastic idea that parents should instill in their children early on. It is crucial to instill in them the idea that everyone is lovely despite their flaws. Some things can be modified gradually, while others cannot be modified at all. This distinction ought to exist, and acceptance ought to come after it. “We should encourage children to spend time with people who have a positive outlook in life and have a positive body image and not with people who are constantly critical about everything. Affirmation and positive self-dialogue or auto suggestion. Like actor Kareena Kapoor says, "Mein Apni Favourite Hoon". This should be our dialogue. Whatever we are, we are imperfectly beautiful,” affirms Dr. Pallavi.
She goes on to say, “If some criticism is made, take it in a constructive manner. Encourage yourself to go beyond the physical body. We should know that the physical part is just one dimension of beauty and that there are many other dimensions beyond this. Engaging ourselves in creative activities like hobbies can actually prevent preoccupation and if this is not sorting out at this level then you can consult a psychiatrist because we have both pharmacological and non-pharmacological remedies. Medicines can also be given to reduce the preoccupation with thoughts and we can challenge the negative thoughts with the right cognitions."
Self-esteem or body image issues might occasionally be too much for one person to handle. Telling your parents, a doctor, or a therapist about your struggles is important. Request assistance. With guided support and consideration, body image and self-esteem can improve.
