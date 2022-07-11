Monday Mind Talks: Understanding what causes anger and its negative effects on physical and mental health

Let’s face it, we all feel angry at different times for different reasons. You could be angry at a person whom you dislike, when you experience unjust treatment or if you have some unmet needs; for many, hearing criticism is an irritant, while others get angry at getting stuck in traffic or for having a delayed flight. Often times brooding on traumatic memories or by being anxious about future events can anger us. Hence anger can be caused by both internal and external events. Ms. Samar, a psychologist, holistic health coach, and expert in CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy), is here to share her knowledge on understanding what causes anger and its detrimental repercussions on physical and mental health.

Negative physical and mental health effects: Anger hampers reason and logic. It clouds judgement and emotional intelligence. The worst part is regret and remorse, just think how many times have you regretted the things you have said when angry? Knowing now you can do nothing about it? Anger gets you stuck in a cycle of regret which is hard to break.

Additionally, frequent anger outbursts can take a toll on your health. Chronic anger makes one susceptible to high blood, cardiovascular diseases (anger is known to constrict blood vessels and increase clotting, thereby triggering a heart attack). Being angry doubled the risk of cardiac arrests in people already suffering from heart problem. Besides constant outpouring of stress hormones like ‘cortisol’ and ‘adrenaline’ excites sympathetic nervous system which suppress immune system and triggers tension headaches.

Furthermore, your mental health gets effected too, increasing risk of depression, isolation, anxiety, insomnia, chronic stress, and even suicidal thoughts and attempts. And also undermines relationships at home and workplace.

Ways to make a change

Willingness to change for the better: “Nothing is easy for the unwilling”. Readiness to accept that you feel angry most of the time and understanding its impact on the quality of life is a crucial step. Willingness allows us to see new possibilities. Commit to improve yourself, this will empower you, bringing strength and determination to make better changes in you. Without successful completion of this step, below mentioned steps will be of little or no avail. ‘Be Aware’ of your anger triggers: Try keeping a track of your recurrent angry thoughts, images or memories in a journal, name it - the ‘Anger Thought Monitoring Record’. For example, you might get various thoughts when faced with criticism by boss, at home, or while stuck in traffic or in an unhappy relationship. Jot down as many angry thoughts/memories as you can on a regular basis and also use a 10- point scale to measure the degree to which you get angry at each thought with 10 being the highest. Knowing the relationship between the thoughts, emotions and behaviours, will help you understand how anger operates and bring clarity to ‘why’ aspect of your anger.

Talk it out objectively with a trusted friend or family member whom you respect and love: Suggestions from people whom you respect and value can make a big difference. More often than not there is an underlying negative emotion like sadness, disappointment, dissatisfaction, frustration, shame, guilt, hate, etc, which might be reasons behind your anger. Shun blame game: Indulging in blame games take us nowhere near a solution, in fact it worsens a presenting problem. Few of the benefits of shunning blame games are, it makes one more productive and effective problem solver, increases focus and clarity, helps in learning, enables one to take responsibility for one's actions and words. It also saves a lot of energy and time Mindfulness: Apart from being informed about your train of thoughts, recognizing physiological changes in response to anger can be of immense help. Find a seat if you can, take about 2-5 minutes to notice your breathing, heart rate, observe if your fists and jaws are clenched, or if there is any unwelcomed sensation in stomach, chest or face. Continue to stay with the sensations as much as you possibly can. Avoid using words “never”, “should’s” or “must’s” these words only increase pressure.

The best way is to ask yourself some mindfulness questions such as ‘why am I getting angry?’ What was I thinking a moment ago? Why is my body reacting this way? Is my anger masking or concealing other negative emotions like frustration, embarrassment, hurt, shame, insecurity, sadness, anxiety? what can I do to make myself calm and happy right now? How can I be kinder? These questions will give you major clues as to why you got angry and how to navigate around it.

