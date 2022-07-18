Monday Mind Talks: What is flight and fight response? Expert reveals

Do you wonder why your body feels stressed under a terrifying condition? Do you still spectacle what makes you react under perceived threats, like coming across a wild dog or jumping right in front of a vehicle? Well, it’s your body’s flight and fight response. The response promptly causes hormonal and physiological changes and these bodily changes force you to act quickly under stressful situations to protect yourself.

Today, we have two doctors on board who will familiarise us with the concept of flight and fight response.

What is the flight and fight response?

Elaborating on what exactly is this response, Dr Krithishree Somanna Consultant Psychiatrist, KMC Hospital, Dr B.R Ambedkar Road, Mangalore explains, “Flight and fight response is an automatic physiological and psychological reaction of the body and mind to the perceived threat. This is also called acute stress response of the body to what it considers as potentially harmful or life-threatening and is experienced by many as intense feelings of anxiety and fear.”

When you face any stressful situation, varied hormones are released in your body and lead to various body changes, “During this flight and fight response, the sympathetic nervous system gets stimulated which produces a cascade of physiological changes in our body mediated by the release of stress hormones, epinephrine, norepinephrine, and certain neurochemicals. This is an adaptation which is evolved out of survival needs enabling people to react quickly to life-threatening situations. Some theorists believe that it is the same response that gets triggered during anxiety attacks or other related conditions. In such individuals, the autonomic nervous system activity is so over-active that the body can overreact to stressors that are not life-threatening such as work pressure, speaking to a stranger, stage performances, and interpersonal issues,” she reveals.

Dr Krithishree continues to explicate, “Over time, when these flight and fight response gets activated repeatedly for trivial issues it may take a toll on our body. Research has shown that long-term effects of these chronic stress reactions may contribute to high blood pressure, changes in the small vessel supply, and also neurochemical disturbances contributing to depression and anxiety.”

What physical signs indicate that flight and fight response kicked in?

“Some of the common physical signs or bodily reactions to the flight fight response are raising heart rate, chest tightness, abdominal discomfort, tremulousness, dizziness, uneasiness, cold extremities, pale/flushed skin, and dryness of the throat,” says Psychiatrist Krithishree.

The response starts in the brain in response to the visual or auditory signals of threat. “Amygdala is the section of the brain which is generally associated with fear sends signals to Hypothalamus. Hypothalamus is the area responsible for hormonal regulation, and also is a part of the HPA (hypothalamus pituitary adrenal) axis where the cascade of stress reactions takes place releasing hormones like adrenaline, norepinephrine, cortisol, and others,” she opines.

In response to these hormones:

1. Heart rate and blood pressure increases: This allows the body to redirect the blood flow to important organs like muscles and the brain, as these organs need to be physically ready to combat the danger.

2. Breathing increases: To ensure the blood gets oxygenated rapidly. in this process, the person can experience chest tightness also.

3. Dilated pupil: To accommodate more light and wide vision to see and observe better.

4. Muscle tension with tremulousness: As the muscle gets an exaggerated response with blood flow to move and escape from the situation

5. Dizziness: Due to increased blood supply to the brain as well as an increased thought process in response to neurochemical changes

6. Dryness of mouth and pale/flushed skin: Due to constriction of the blood vessels as the blood gets redirected to the cardinal organs

She further says that when such changes take place in the body, the person becomes extremely alert, agitated, and restless. A severe form of this cascade of changes can become a panic attack or an asthmatic attack in individuals at risk.

When and how long will it take the body to trigger a relaxation response?

Dr Sumalatha Vasudeva, Clinical Psychologist, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals explains that the physiological reactions basically depend on how you typically respond to stress. “Generally, your body will return to its natural state in a few minutes, say after 20 to 30 minutes. Unfortunately, the body can also overreact to stressors that are not life-threatening such as the everyday pressures of family and work. In this case, the fight or flight response is overactive,” she explains.

It is so obvious that chronic stress is harmful to our bodies in multiple ways. And therefore it is extremely vital for us to actively engage in activities that relax our minds and lower our stress hormones. Dr Vasudeva suggests multiple ways to lower stress levels including the adoption of relaxation techniques, physical activity, social support or therapy with a mental health professional.

