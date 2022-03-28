Monday Mind Talks: What is sleep hygiene and how can it enhance your quality of sleep

We all need our beauty sleep. After all, sleep deprivation has been linked to the development of depression, anxiety, memory problems, poor immune function, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, digestive disorders and ‘emotional eating’. So, it may interest you to know that sleep hygiene is a variety of practices and behaviours that are necessary to have a good quality night time sleep and full daytime alertness. Samar Hafeez a Psychologist and a Certified holistic health coach explains how keeping night time “clean” from waking time activities will facilitate restful sleep and overall quality of life!

As it usually takes around 15-30 minutes to fall asleep once you climbed into bed, this is known as sleep latency. If it takes longer than this, then your body maybe trying to indicate something. The way to improve your quality of sleep is to practice sleep hygiene. So, try below mentioned practices to get a good night’s sleep.





Get sunlight throughout the day: Try to stay in a well- ventilated and well-lit area through the day, as sunlight is known to be a natural stimulant for circadian rhythm. Avoid stimulants post 6 pm: Alcohol, coffee, soft drinks, chocolates and nicotine should be avoided. These hamper sleep latency (time taken to fall asleep) as well as duration and quality of sleep. Also, avoid heated arguments before bed. Melatonin- the sleep hormone: Darkness in the evening is needed in order for the body to release a hormone called Melatonin, otherwise known as sleep hormone. Try to dim the lights down in your home an hour before bed to ensure good quality sleep. Try progressive muscle relaxation: PMR is a deep relaxation technique which involves two steps, that is tensing and relaxing of all major muscle groups in the body, starting from forehead all the way to the toes. This technique has been effectively used to relieve insomnia, stress and anxiety. Avoid large meals 2-3 hours before bed: Body takes time to digest meals and sleep gets suppressed in the meantime. Hence allow the body to complete its natural process of digestion before you hit the sack. Exercise: Daily exercise routine is known to promote good sleep quality. Getting 15-20 minutes of exercise at least thrice a week is a good start. Furthermore, avoid “intense” training or exercise regimen before bed as it can wire you up and make it difficult to settle down. If it’s a late evening exercise schedule, then relaxing exercises such as yoga, stretching exercises and breathing exercises can help you fall asleep quicker. Try magnesium rich foods: Magnesium helps the body relax. This nutrient reduces stress and helps you sleep longer and can also improve symptoms of insomnia. Lack of magnesium negatively impacts sleep. Adding magnesium in your diet is a great way to begin as Magnesium can be found naturally in foods such as leafy green vegetables, such as spinach or swiss chard, almonds, legumes, cherries or cherry juice, pumpkin seeds, peas, beans, yogurt, warm milk, tofu, soy milk, whole grains, like brown rice can help. Also, Chamomile tea is a good sleep inducer and has a calming effect, drink a cup of chamomile tea 30 minutes before bedtime.

Frequent sleep disturbances and daytime sleepiness are the tell- tale signs of poor sleep hygiene. So use this guide to improve your sleep quality.

