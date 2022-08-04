Monkeypox Outbreak: Diet tips for the safety of breastfeeding mothers and their babies

Monkey pox outbreak is talk of the town after covid. So, what is monkeypox? It is an illness caused by monkeypox virus and it can spread from animal to human and human to human, explains Prachi Shah, Clinical Dietitian and Nutritionist. The symptoms may vary according to the person’s health this means that the symptoms may be severe for someone who is immunocompromised. This includes people with diseases, pregnant women and children.

People experience fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. This is followed or accompanied by the development of a rash which can last for two to three weeks. Symptoms typically last two to three weeks and usually go away on their own or with supportive care, such as medication for pain or fever.

Does monkeypox spread to the baby while breastfeeding? After assessing the risk and severity of the symptoms health care advisor will help you with solutions. You might have to avoid close contact, cover your lesions or even wear a mask while nursing but whether or not the virus is spread via breastmilk is still unknown. In most cases it’s considered safe but a lot of research still needs to be done.

Here are few tips on nutrition for mothers out there who are lactating-

Breastfeeding can make you thirsty and also low on energy. Fatigue is one of the common symptoms of monkeypox so it becomes even more important for the mother to eat and rest well. Include energy and nutrient dense foods like fruits, laddoo, meal with good quality protein and complex carbohydrates.

Protein- Eggs, Dairy, Dals and pulses, chicken

Complex carbohydrates- Whole grains, beans

If you have sore throat refresh yourself with a cup of ginger tea or soups. They not only help fight the sore throat but soups are a way of adding varied vegetables and fibres.

Whenever we talk about a disease the first thing to highlight is immunity. Include immunity rich foods that help you recover and also keep your baby safe. Include foods rich in-

Vitamin C- Amla, guavas, oranges, cherries, lemon

Vitamin E- Almonds, peanuts, pumpkin

Vitamin A- Green leafy vegetables, red- and yellow-coloured vegetables

Selenium is an essential nutrient that gives protection from oxidative damage and infection. So, including foods like egg, Brazil nut will help.

Keep yourself hydrated. We read this everywhere but still tend to ignore this simple change. If you have fever hydration become even more important. Remember to include options like coconut water, soups, buttermilk, lemonade for hydration and electrolytes.

Add gut healing options (probiotics) like curd, fermented drinks, garlic, onions etc.

Following balanced diet and combating the symptoms is the way out. Include a lot of local and seasonal food items which will not only bring the variety to diet but also would be varied in nutrients. It is important for a mother to recover well. After all happy and healthy mother means healthy child.

Also Read: World Breastfeeding Week: Understanding the benefits of breastfeeding for mother and child